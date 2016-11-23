VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Zika, dengue fever keep spreading in Ho Chi Minh City

By Le Phuong   November 23, 2016 | 05:13 pm GMT+7
Zika, dengue fever keep spreading in Ho Chi Minh City
A health worker fumigates a classroom to kill mosquitoes to prevent Zika virus in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Hoai Nhon

The two mosquito-borne diseases show no signs of abating in Ho Chi Minh City, which declared a Zika pandemic last month.

Ho Chi Minh City health officials confirmed three more cases of Zika on Wednesday, raising the city's total to 65.

The virus has now spread to 17 out of the city's 24 districts, with Binh Thanh ranking first with 13 cases, followed by District 2 with 11.

Over the past week alone, 27 new infections have been confirmed.

Apart from Zika, Vietnam’s largest city is also struggling with a dengue fever outbreak. Data from the city’s Preventive Health Center revealed that from November 11-17, there were 690 new infections. That was high considering the weekly average of 550 cases in previous months.

Nguyen Tri Dung, head of the center said about 17,200 local residents have dengue fever year-to-date, up 6 percent over the same period last year. There could be many more cases in December.

The city’s health department has established six special task forces charged with detecting new Zika-infected cases, spraying insecticide and calling on residential household to eliminate any standing water in and around their homes to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Vietnam’s health ministry said that to fight Zika, which can cause microcephaly, a birth defect resulting in an abnormally small head, people should practice safe sex to prevent the virus from spreading.

Health officials said both men and women should avoid traveling to places where Zika cases have been confirmed if they plan to have children.

Related news:

> Question for outbreaks in Vietnam and Thailand: Is all Zika dangerous?

> 9 pregnant women in Ho Chi Minh City contract Zika virus

Tags: Zika dengue fever Ho Chi Minh City
 
Read more
Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Vietnam, Laos join forces to crack multinational drug ring

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Asia a key battleground in fight against killer air pollution: UN

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Seven Chinese nationals arrested for illegally entering Vietnam

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Vietnamese man fined for letting 10-year-old nephew drive truck

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

 
go to top