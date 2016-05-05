YouTube plans online TV service -Bloomberg

The project is slated to debut as soon as 2017, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plan. (http://bloom.bg/1NWzyDn)
YouTube has discussed these plans with most media companies, including Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, Viacom Inc , Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and CBS Corp , but has yet to secure any rights, according to Bloomberg.
Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Viacom could not immediately be reached for comment.
Alphabet and CBS declined to comment on the story.
YouTube already offers a $9.99-a-month subscription service called YouTube Red in the United States that allows viewers to watch videos without interruption from advertisements.