YouTube plans online TV service -Bloomberg

The project is slated to debut as soon as 2017, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plan. (http://bloom.bg/1NWzyDn)

YouTube has discussed these plans with most media companies, including Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, Viacom Inc , Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and CBS Corp , but has yet to secure any rights, according to Bloomberg.

Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Viacom could not immediately be reached for comment.

Alphabet and CBS declined to comment on the story.

YouTube already offers a $9.99-a-month subscription service called YouTube Red in the United States that allows viewers to watch videos without interruption from advertisements.