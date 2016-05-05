VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

YouTube plans online TV service -Bloomberg

By Reuters   May 5, 2016 | 08:41 am GMT+7
YouTube plans online TV service -Bloomberg
YouTube's ThinkTank host Hannah Cranston arrives at the Google, HBO and the Smithsonian’s American Art Museum “Celebration of Creativity” cocktail party to celebrate the White House Correspondents' Association dinner weekend in Washington, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Alphabet Inc's YouTube is working on a paid subscription service called Unplugged that would offer customers a bundle of cable TV channels streamed over the Internet, Bloomberg reported.

The project is slated to debut as soon as 2017, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plan. (http://bloom.bg/1NWzyDn)

YouTube has discussed these plans with most media companies, including Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, Viacom Inc , Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and CBS Corp , but has yet to secure any rights, according to Bloomberg.

Comcast, Twenty-First Century Fox and Viacom could not immediately be reached for comment.

Alphabet and CBS declined to comment on the story.

YouTube already offers a $9.99-a-month subscription service called YouTube Red in the United States that allows viewers to watch videos without interruption from advertisements.

Tags: Youtube
 
Read more
More fish found dead at aquatic farms

More fish found dead at aquatic farms

Freshwater fish found dead in Thanh Hoa river

Freshwater fish found dead in Thanh Hoa river

Vietnamese government to refrain from administratively managing economy

Vietnamese government to refrain from administratively managing economy

Scientists investigate possible

Scientists investigate possible "red tide" as cause of mass fish deaths in Quang Binh

National council formed to uncover mystery behind mass fish deaths

National council formed to uncover mystery behind mass fish deaths

Ph.D. graduates turn their backs on business sector

Ph.D. graduates turn their backs on business sector

Consumers shy away from seafood despite diving prices

Consumers shy away from seafood despite diving prices

Unidentified ship sinks Vietnamese fishing boat in Hoang Sa archipelago

Unidentified ship sinks Vietnamese fishing boat in Hoang Sa archipelago

 
go to top