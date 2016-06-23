Youngsters suspected of "lasering" airplanes at Vietnam airport

In June, The National Committee of Civil Aviation Security has reported four cases in which airplanes at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi have been targeted by laser beams.

A top official from the Northern Airport Authority said they launched an investigation after being notified by pilots. However, some of the lasers were an estimated 17 to 20 kilometers away from the airport, making it difficult to find the culprits.

“It’s highly likely that local youngsters hanging out in the evening are projecting laser beams onto airplanes for fun.”

A security expert from Vietnam’s Civil Aviation Authority also agreed with the statement, adding that laser beams could originate from music gatherings in the surrounding region.

“There are many kinds of lasers available on the market so it’s very easy for anyone to buy one. Maybe some youngsters bought and shone them on the aircraft for fun. This case is similar to incidents when youngsters have thrown stones at trains and cars,” said the expert.

This isn’t the first time Noi Bai Airport has recorded this problem. During the first five months of this year, one pilot said a laser had been shone directly into his eyes.

In March, laser beams were projected onto a Vietnam Airlines plane when it was taking off, dazzling the pilot.

Aviation security experts said that projecting laser beams at pilot's eyes is a safety threat, especially if the aircraft is landing or taking off. Experts have asked authorities to control the sale of lasers to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

