Xi places great emphasis on developing relations with Vietnam: Chinese foreign minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh at a meeting in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Chinese President Xi Jinping has chosen Vietnam as the first country to pay a state visit to after the conclusion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The timing of the visit demonstrates that the CPC, government and Xi himself place great emphasis on developing friendly neighborly relations and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed during a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh on Thursday.

The meeting is part of Wang's ongoing official visit to Vietnam ahead of Xi's state visit which coincides with the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Da Nang next week.

At the meeting, Minh affirmed that the Communist Party and government of Vietnam always attach great importance to developing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China. Vietnam also supports China in developing and making positive contributions to maintaining peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in diplomacy, defense and security, while fostering stable, balanced and sustainable bilateral trade and effectively utilizing Chinese credit and aid for Vietnam.

Both sides also agreed to protect and sustainably use the Mekong-Lancang River's water resources, exchange hydrological data on cross-border rivers and streams, continue implementing legal documents on land borders and foster economic development,while maintaining security and order in border areas.

Delegates from the Chinese and Vietnamese foreign ministries meet at the Government Guest House in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Regarding maritime issues, Minh called for both countries to comply with the agreements and common perceptions established by the two countries' leaders, including the Vietnam-China Agreement on Basic Principles Guiding the Settlement of Maritime Issues.

The two sides also need to utilize existing mechanisms for negotiations and cooperation to build trust and settle disputes in the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea, through peaceful measures and in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Xi is one of four world leaders who will be paying Vietnam a state visit this month while attending the APEC Summit. The other three are U.S. President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chilean President Michelle Bachelet.

The six-day APEC Ssummit will open on November 6 in the central city of Da Nang with the attendance of leaders from 21 APEC members. This will be the second time Vietnam has hosted the APEC summit after 2006.