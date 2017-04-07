VnExpress International
Worst thief ever? A burglar raids Saigon office before falling asleep on site

By Quoc Thang   April 7, 2017 | 11:24 am GMT+7
Pham Minh Thanh, 39, in police custody. Photo by VnExpress

Reports suggested the man was simply too tired to see the night through.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City have probably had their easiest catch in a bizarre burglary as a man who hid inside a building to rob the place at night was found sleeping at the scene until the next morning.

Pham Minh Thanh, 39, told the police he sneaked in the 33-storey Saigon Trade Center building on Saturday afternoon and hid on the 11th floor to wait for a chance. He carried some ropes, a hammer, a crowbar, clothes and a few other things in a backpack.

Later Thanh used the crowbar to break in the office of a foreign business, took four laptops and one camera. He also broke open a safe but found nothing worthy inside.

After getting his hands on the valuables, Thanh inexplicably decided to take a nap. He hid the backpack, changed clothes and slept at the scene until the next morning, when a janitor spotted him and alerted the security staff.

Thanh was caught and handed over to the police.

Tags: Vietnam thief burglar Ho Chi Minh City
 
