Worst thief ever? A burglar raids Saigon office before falling asleep on site

Police in Ho Chi Minh City have probably had their easiest catch in a bizarre burglary as a man who hid inside a building to rob the place at night was found sleeping at the scene until the next morning.

Pham Minh Thanh, 39, told the police he sneaked in the 33-storey Saigon Trade Center building on Saturday afternoon and hid on the 11th floor to wait for a chance. He carried some ropes, a hammer, a crowbar, clothes and a few other things in a backpack.

Later Thanh used the crowbar to break in the office of a foreign business, took four laptops and one camera. He also broke open a safe but found nothing worthy inside.

After getting his hands on the valuables, Thanh inexplicably decided to take a nap. He hid the backpack, changed clothes and slept at the scene until the next morning, when a janitor spotted him and alerted the security staff.

Thanh was caught and handed over to the police.