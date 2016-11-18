World’s biggest jade Buddha statue on display in Vietnam

A statue of Buddha carved from a nephrite boulder weighing 18 tons has been put on display at the Hoi An Pagoda in the southern province of Binh Duong.

On Friday, thousands of local residents and Buddhist followers gathered at Hoi An Pagoda to admire the statue, which will be on display for seven days.

The giant statue will travel to Go Ken Pagoda in Tay Ninh Province on December 25, which will be its last stop in Vietnam before departing for Australia. The statue's journey has taken it through 20 countries and territories around the world.

The giant statue of Buddha has attracted thousands of Buddhist followers and pilgrims. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyet Trieu

At a height of 2.54 meters and weighing 4 tons, the Jade Buddha is the world’s biggest statue carved from a whole nephrite boulder. The boulder was discovered in the north of Vancouver, Canada, in 2000, and work on the statue took 8 years to complete.

The holy statue is transported around the world for visitors and Buddhist followers to worship and pray for peace and harmony.

The statue arrived in Vietnam in March 2009 and has visited six pagodas across the country.

