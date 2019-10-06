Working the graveyard shift in Hanoi

At roughly the same time Nguyen Thai Phuong (2nd, R) is getting ready to board a flight from Hanoi to Da Lat. The flight attendant has to get up at 2 a.m., put on make-up, attend a meeting, and review security and medical safety information before the flight. More than half of Phuong’s flying hours are after midnight, and she depends on coffee to stay awake. Phuong, who has been a steward for four years, said: "On international flights, many foreign passengers suffer from disruption of their circadian rhythms, and flight attendants have to remain heedful of that. We check the cabin every 15 minutes and the toilets every 30 minutes to see if anyone needs special help." She gets a 45-minute break between flights. Her circadian rhythms and daily routines have been disturbed due to the late night flights. She gets home from work when everybody else in her family is up for a morning run, and goes to sleep when they leave for work.