Workers sweat through the night to resurface Hanoi’s iconic Long Bien Bridge

By Giang Huy   June 2, 2017 | 04:11 pm GMT+7

The bumpy trip over the Red River should be smooth sailing when work is completed on the 115-year-old bridge.

Long Bien Bridge was completed in 1902 with lanes for traffic running on both sides of a railway track. The bridge spans around two kilometers across the Red River and is a historic landmark.
Shirtless workers dig up the old surface on a hot summer night. They are set to replace it with cold asphalt, a material said to be easier to use and more efficient and environmentally friendly than hot asphalt.
Chunks of the old surface are removed.
Bags of cold asphalt are laid out on the road.
The workers work every day from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m., when they have to return the bridge to vehicles.
Given the narrow lanes of less than two meters, it's difficult to fit heavy machinery onto the bridge, so most of the work is done manually.
A road roller flattens out the new surface. Engineers at the site said the material suits a tropical climate as it does not deform in hot temperatures.
Workers rush through the night as a freight train crosses the bridge. The new surface should be completed by the end of this year.
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi Long Bien construction urban development
 
