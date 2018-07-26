Work speeds up on expressway through Vietnamese national park

|
Construction of the La Son-Tuy Loan expressway started three years ago and hundreds of workers are racing against time to speed up the project scheduled for completion by the end of this year.
|
The 47-mile-long expressway, costing around VND11.5 trillion ($496 million), will run from La Son Town in Thua Thien-Hue Province to Tuy Loan Village in Da Nang, crossing through the Bach Ma National Park, a top trekking destination.
|
Workers are toiling day and night at the construction site.
|
Workers asphalt a section of the road running through the national park.
|
Upon completion, the expressway will connect with the Da Nang-Quang Ngai highway, forming a continuous network of expressways in central Vietnam.
|
The Bach Ma National Park, covering more than 37,000 hectares, was established in 1991. Rich in biodiversity, the park attracts many brave and adventurous trekkers, who walk miles through the forests, past waterfalls and lakes before it reaches it peak 1,450 meters above sea level.
|
The Hai Dai watchtower, the highest point on Bach Ma Mountain, offers visitors amazing panoramic views of the beautiful Lang Co Bay.
[Video by Tran Hao, Nguyen Dong]