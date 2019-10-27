VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Work on HCMC-Moc Bai expressway to start in 2021

By Huu Cong   October 27, 2019 | 04:46 pm GMT+7
Work on HCMC-Moc Bai expressway to start in 2021
HCMC People's Committee Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan (R) and Tay Ninh Province People's Committee Vice Chairman Duong Van Thang at the signing ceremony to commence the expressway project on October 26, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Thao

Construction of an expressway between HCMC and Moc Bai border gate in Tay Ninh Province, which borders Cambodia, will begin in 2021 at a cost of VND10.7 trillion ($460 million) for the first phase.

The work should finish in 2025 in time for the 50th anniversary of national reunification, HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan said at the signing ceremony to execute the project on Saturday.

Highway 22 is currently the only road connecting HCMC with Moc Bai Border Gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh, and is overloaded with traffic to and from Cambodia.

The 53.5 km expressway is expected to reduce the congestion and bolster the development of HCMC, Tay Ninh and the region.

Its feasibility study is set to be approved next September and compensation for land acquisition and resettlement of evictees will follow soon afterward. Tenders to select investors will be invited in March 2021.

The first phase will involve construction of two separate sections of highway. The first will be a 33 km section from Ring Road 3 in Hoc Mon District, HCMC to Trang Bang, a district in Tay Ninh Province, which will have four lanes and a design speed of 120 km per hour.

Of the $460 million first-phase investment capital, VND8 trillion ($344 million) will come from private investors. The remaining is land compensation costs to be covered by HCMC and Tay Ninh.

The second section from Trang Bang to Moc Bai, 20.5 km long, will also have four lanes with a design speed of 80 km per hour. After the two sections are completed, the second phase of construction will expand expressway to 6-8 lanes. The cost of phase two has yet to be announced.

The project has been planned for a long time but delayed.

Related News:
Tags: HCMC Tay Ninh express HCMC Moc Bai expressway HCMC expressway construction
 
Read more
PM orders investigation into overseas trafficking of Vietnamese citizens

PM orders investigation into overseas trafficking of Vietnamese citizens

Russian woman found dead on central Vietnam beach

Russian woman found dead on central Vietnam beach

Vietnam to charge man with terrorism for bombing provincial tax office

Vietnam to charge man with terrorism for bombing provincial tax office

12 more Vietnamese families fear loved ones perished in UK truck

12 more Vietnamese families fear loved ones perished in UK truck

Indian warship to dock in Da Nang for friendly visit

Indian warship to dock in Da Nang for friendly visit

Two Vietnamese scholars get French awards

Two Vietnamese scholars get French awards

Two planes likely hit by drones: Transport Ministry

Two planes likely hit by drones: Transport Ministry

 
go to top