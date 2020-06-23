VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Work on bridge to HCMC coastal district to begin in 2022

By Ha An   June 23, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Work on bridge to HCMC coastal district to begin in 2022
An artist impression of the Can Gio Bridge in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo courtesy of HCMC Transport Department.

Construction of the Can Gio Bridge, connecting Ho Chi Minh City's outlying namesake district with the city's center, will start in 2022.

Deputy Minister of Transport Bui Hoa An announced the construction schedule at a meeting with the district's voters on Monday, saying the completion date is set for late 2025.

He expressed the hope that locals owning lands could reach agreement with authorities to hand them over so that the work could be implemented on schedule.

The VND5.3 trillion ($230 million) bridge will replace the Binh Khanh ferry as the means to connect the coastal Can Gio District with the rest of HCMC.

The cable-stayed bridge will be 3.4 kilometers (2.1 miles) long and have four lanes and navigational clearance of 55 meters (180 feet).

It will start at the intersection of roads 15B and 2 in Nha Be District's Phu Xuan urban area, span the Soai Rap and Cha Va rivers and end on Rung Sac Street in Can Gio District.

City authorities had initially thought of building it under a combined build-operate-transfer and build-transfer model.

But the National Assembly passed a law on public-private partnerships last June that does not feature the latter model.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC

Can Gio

Can Gio Bridge

transport

infrastructure

urban development

 

Read more

Ireland resumes visa service for Vietnamese students

Ireland resumes visa service for Vietnamese students

Drivers on drugs, a growing menace

Drivers on drugs, a growing menace

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Vietnam appeals court to rule on bloggers’ case

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Yearlong farming cycle is bleeding Vietnam's Mekong Delta dry

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

Vietnam drug kingpin, 8 henchmen get death sentence for heroin smuggling

 
go to top