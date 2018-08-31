Women win Vietnam two more bronze medals at Asian Games

Vu Thi Men won a bronze medal in the women’s triple jump at the Asiad. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh

Vietnam’s Vu Thi Men won the bronze medal in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 13.93 meters.

Thailand’s Parinya Chuaimaroeng and Vietnam’s Vu Thi Men both jumped 13.93m. However, Vietnam slipped the silver medal to Thailand on countback, a method to seperate tie players. Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan won the gold with 14.26 m.

Another bronze medal came in the women’s 4 x 400m relay, with the ladies finishing less than a second ahead of China.

Nguyen Thi Oanh, Nguyen Thi Hang, Hoang Thi Ngoc and Quach Thi Lan completed the race in 3 minutes 33 seconds behind India (3:28) and Bahrain (3:30).

Quach Thi Lan (L) anchors the Vietnamese women’s 4 x 400 meters team to a bronze medal, beating off a stiff challenge from China. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Binh

With a total of 35 medals – four golds, 15 silvers and 16 bronzes – Vietnam lies in 15th place in the medals table out of 37 countries at the Asian Games in Indonesia.

China leads with 241 medals followed by Japan with 174 and South Korea 141.

Some 18,000 athletes and officials are in Jakarta and Palembang for the contest featuring 40 sports.

The Vietnamese delegation has 532 members, including 352 athletes.