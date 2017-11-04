VnExpress International
Woman killed by car crash while sitting inside restaurant in Vietnam

By Van An   November 4, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
A car is badly damaged after crashing multiple motorbikes and eventually into a restaurant in Hue on Friday. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Vuong

She totally could not see it coming.

A car caused multiple crashes before plunging itself into a restaurant in Hue in central Vietnam near midnight on Friday, killing a woman inside.

The 24-year-old driver, named Duong Duc Huy, hit a motorbike at around 11:15 p.m., throwing the latter around 20 meters away. The collision somehow caused it to lose control and slam into many motorbikes parked on the sidewalk before sliding into the restaurant.

Many diners managed to run but a 22-year-old woman was hit and killed on the spot.

The car was badly damaged. The driver reportedly fled the scene.

Police are investigating.

Road crashes are a leading cause of deaths in Vietnam, killing an average of one person every hour. Some of them happened in the most bizarre ways.

Tags: Vietnam Hue road safety death travel
 
