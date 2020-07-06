Woman janitor hit and killed by pickup at Hanoi airport

The woman, who has not been identified, was hit by a pickup belonging to the Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company (VAECO), a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines JSC (VNA), at 1:30 p.m. It was carrying a VAECO mechanic at the time of the accident.

The woman was rushed to the Bac Thang Long Hospital about 11 kilometers from the airport where she was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson of Noi Bai airport said the cleaning staff worked at the airplane's parking area as assigned and wore protective equipment. "The area has a traffic lane for cars, but other people can also occupy it when on duty."

Nguyen Hoai Phuong, director of the Northern Airport Authority, said the the operation license of the pickup’s driver has been revoked. Police in Soc Son District, where the airport is located, are investigating the accident.

Further details of the accident, including the identity and personal information of the woman and the driver, have not been released.

The maximum speed vehicles can reach on the tarmac is 35 km/h.

Noi Bai International Airport, 35 km (22 miles) north of downtown Hanoi, is the nation’s second biggest after Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.