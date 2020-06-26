VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Woman jailed for swindling people with New Zealand job promise

By Duc Hung   June 26, 2020 | 03:38 pm GMT+7
Woman jailed for swindling people with New Zealand job promise
Tran Thi Hoa, 40, is arrested by the police in Ha Tinh Province, December 2019. Photo courtesy of Ha Tinh police.

A Ha Tinh Province court sentenced a woman to 15 years in jail Thursday for swindling people by promising them jobs in New Zealand.

Tran Thi Hoa, 40, would also have to pay her victims VND1.8 billion ($77,500).

She was found guilty of "obtaining assets by fraud" by the Ha Tinh Province People’s Court in the central province.

Last year she told several people she could help them get visas for and jobs in New Zealand for VND500 million ($21,570). She promised to refund the money if any problems arose, including if they could not find a steady job in New Zealand.

Four unidentified people gave her VND1.8 billion to send their children and relatives to New Zealand, but Hoa did not do as she had promised.

She was arrested last December after her victims complained to authorities.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Ha Tinh

swindling

New Zealand

immigration

 

Read more

Central Highlands put on high alert as diphtheria cases hit 65

Central Highlands put on high alert as diphtheria cases hit 65

In Tokyo, a temple offers pandemic-hit Vietnamese workers a safe haven

In Tokyo, a temple offers pandemic-hit Vietnamese workers a safe haven

HCMC plans $17 billion boost to public transport

HCMC plans $17 billion boost to public transport

Lakes provide Hanoi youth respite from scalding heat

Lakes provide Hanoi youth respite from scalding heat

Two drivers fined, lose licenses for blocking fire truck

Two drivers fined, lose licenses for blocking fire truck

Vietnamese volunteers corral efforts to save corals

Vietnamese volunteers corral efforts to save corals

British pilot declared fully recovered

British pilot declared fully recovered

Endangered animals spotted in Central Highlands national park

Endangered animals spotted in Central Highlands national park

 
go to top