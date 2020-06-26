Woman jailed for swindling people with New Zealand job promise

Tran Thi Hoa, 40, is arrested by the police in Ha Tinh Province, December 2019. Photo courtesy of Ha Tinh police.

Tran Thi Hoa, 40, would also have to pay her victims VND1.8 billion ($77,500).

She was found guilty of "obtaining assets by fraud" by the Ha Tinh Province People’s Court in the central province.

Last year she told several people she could help them get visas for and jobs in New Zealand for VND500 million ($21,570). She promised to refund the money if any problems arose, including if they could not find a steady job in New Zealand.

Four unidentified people gave her VND1.8 billion to send their children and relatives to New Zealand, but Hoa did not do as she had promised.

She was arrested last December after her victims complained to authorities.