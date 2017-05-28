VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Woman fined for carrying banned birds' nests from Vietnam to US

By VnExpress   May 28, 2017 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Woman fined for carrying banned birds' nests from Vietnam to US
A photo posted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows bird's nests seized from a traveler from Vietnam.

The nationality of the woman has not been disclosed by the U.S., where imports of the nests are banned due to the risk of viral bird diseases.

A woman traveling from Vietnam has been fined $300 for failing to declare prohibited birds' nests she was carrying in her luggage while attempting to enter the U.S.

Experts from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection found 63 bird’s nests in the woman’s luggage at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport earlier this month.

The nests were seized and destroyed, the agency said in an online statement, which did not identify the woman's nationality.

It said the woman had declared other agricultural items she was carrying but failed to mention the birds' nests. A search found the nests concealed in her belongings.

Bird’s nests, which are created from the solidified saliva of birds, are considered a delicacy in some countries due to their high nutritional value, but are prohibited from entering the United States for fear of viral bird diseases.

In Vietnam, bird’s nests are considered a magical tonic and are often presented as valuable gifts that can be used to make a soup or broth. They are high in calcium, iron, potassium and magnesium.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection last October also fined another passenger traveling from Vietnam for failing to declare 30 birds' nests at an airport in Texas.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam travel bird's nests aviation
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top