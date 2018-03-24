VnExpress International
Woman charged over assasination of Vietnamese Australian lawyer in Sydney

By Phan Anh   March 24, 2018 | 08:48 am GMT+7
A woman was charged for involving in a shooting of a Vietnamese lawyer in January.

She allegedly hired a gunman to execute the target at a cafe in January.

An Australian woman has been charged with the murder of a Vietnamese Australian in Sydney that took place in January this year.

Analosa Ah Keni allegedly hired 38-year-old Arthur Kelekolio to assasinate Ho Ledinh at a café in Sydney on January 23. The victim was shot three times in the back and died at the scene, 9News reported.

Mother of four Ah Keni, currently expecting her fifth child, was supposed to apply for bail on Wednesday, but informed the court that she was experiencing pregnancy difficulties. 

Ah Keni’s capture came three weeks after Kelekolio was detained by police at Sydney Airport trying to take a flight to Bali. Kelekolio stood trial in February charged with murder, and his lawyer did not apply for bail. The trial has been adjourned until April 11, 9News reported.

65-year-old Ho Le Dinh was a prominent Vietnamese Australian lawyer who studied law and political sciences at the University of New South Wales.

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Scott Cook said the lawyer had been representing a number of clients involved in organized crime, as reported by 9News.

Tags: australia vietnamese lawyer murder shooting homicide
 
