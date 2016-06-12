Woman arrested for "inciting unrest" in Hanoi

According to Major General Bach Thanh Dinh, deputy director of Hanoi Police, Theu and her son had “posted photos on their Facebook pages with the aim of inciting people to protest against government land reclamation in Duong Noi and to say no to the elections”.

Can Thi Theu (L). Photo provided by Hanoi Police.

Vietnamese citizens went to the polls on May 22 to cast their votes for the 14th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.

Since 2008, Theu has led a group of 50-200 people in Duong Noi who wear shirts printed with “slogans to protest the state’s policies”, the police said. The group has complained to government agencies about land grabs on numerous occasions. On April 25, 2014, Theu was jailed for 15 months for “activities against public officials.” From February to April this year, Theu led protests at some government agencies and the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi. Police said Theu has “slandered the government by saying it violates human rights and cracked down on people who protest land grabs” to draw attention from foreign media “with the aim of fighting the Vietnamese government.”

