VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Woman arrested for anti-state propaganda in northern Vietnam

By VnExpress   January 22, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7
Woman arrested for anti-state propaganda in northern Vietnam
Tran Thi Nga, in red, was caught at her house in Phu Ly Town, Ha Nam Province on January 21, 2017. Photo by Nguoi Lao dong news site

She was caught posting video clips and documents containing anti-state propaganda on the internet.

Police have detained a woman in the northern province of Ha Nam for allegedly distributing video clips and documents containing anti-state propaganda.

Tran Thi Nga, 40, was caught in the act at her home in Phu Ly Town on Saturday posting video clips and documents on the internet, the Nguoi Lao dong news site reported on Sunday.

The police said they will investigate the case to clarify her alleged violations.

In November last year, Ho Van Hai, who is known by his Facebook name “Ho Hai”, was also arrested for distributing documents and information designed to undermine the state from a house in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 52-year-old doctor may have violated a Penal Code provision prohibiting “propaganda against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam", a spokesman from the HCMC police force said.

In October, police in the central province of Khanh Hoa arrested Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh for publishing posts and videos designed to denigrate the government and the Communist Party on a blog and Facebook page "Me Nam" (Mother Mushroom) she had run since 2012.

In March, the People’s Court of Hanoi sentenced blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh and his assistant Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy to five and three years in prison each for blogging against the state. An appeals court upheld the sentences in September.

Related news:

Vietnam arrests another Facebook blogger for anti-state propaganda

Vietnam arrests Facebooker accused of distorting facts, defaming police

Tags: anti-state propaganda arrest
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top