Woman arrested for anti-state propaganda in northern Vietnam

Tran Thi Nga, in red, was caught at her house in Phu Ly Town, Ha Nam Province on January 21, 2017. Photo by Nguoi Lao dong news site

Police have detained a woman in the northern province of Ha Nam for allegedly distributing video clips and documents containing anti-state propaganda.

Tran Thi Nga, 40, was caught in the act at her home in Phu Ly Town on Saturday posting video clips and documents on the internet, the Nguoi Lao dong news site reported on Sunday.

The police said they will investigate the case to clarify her alleged violations.

In November last year, Ho Van Hai, who is known by his Facebook name “Ho Hai”, was also arrested for distributing documents and information designed to undermine the state from a house in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 52-year-old doctor may have violated a Penal Code provision prohibiting “propaganda against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam", a spokesman from the HCMC police force said.

In October, police in the central province of Khanh Hoa arrested Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh for publishing posts and videos designed to denigrate the government and the Communist Party on a blog and Facebook page "Me Nam" (Mother Mushroom) she had run since 2012.

In March, the People’s Court of Hanoi sentenced blogger Nguyen Huu Vinh and his assistant Nguyen Thi Minh Thuy to five and three years in prison each for blogging against the state. An appeals court upheld the sentences in September.

