With or without fireworks, the New Year party in Vietnam goes on

No fireworks doesn't equate no fun. Hanoi's walking street around Hoan Kiem Lake and Saigon's Nguyen Hue were literally flooded with people dancing and singing on New Year's Eve.
Hanoi
The crowd on the walking street around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
Popular singer Toc Tien was heating up the countdown party near Hoan Kiem lake. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
The cheerful audience partied the night away. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
Ho Chi Minh City
The festive street in central Saigon on Saturday evening. Photo by VnExpress/Nhu Quynh
Saigoneers rush on their bikes, probably to a New Year's Eve party, with the Notre Dame Cathedral in the background. Photo by VnExpress/Tien Thanh
The crowd on Nguyen Hue walking street welcomed 2017 with a "fireworks show" of their own. Photo by VnExpress/Nhu Quynh
