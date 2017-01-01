VnExpress International
With or without fireworks, the New Year party in Vietnam goes on

By VnExpress   January 1, 2017 | 10:17 am GMT+7

Fireworks shows have been scrapped for the first time in more than a decade this year but people came out to greet 2017 regardless.

No fireworks doesn't equate no fun. Hanoi's walking street around Hoan Kiem Lake and Saigon's Nguyen Hue were literally flooded with people dancing and singing on New Year's Eve. 

Hanoi

The crowd on the walking streets, also in Hanoi downtown

The crowd on the walking street around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
Popular singer Toc Tien was heating up the countdown party near Hoan Kiem lake. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
And the cheerful audience

The cheerful audience partied the night away. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Ho Chi Minh City

A scene of the street in the downtown Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday evening

The festive street in central Saigon on Saturday evening. Photo by VnExpress/Nhu Quynh
Several people with their vehicles near the Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral in District 1

Saigoneers rush on their bikes, probably to a New Year's Eve party, with the Notre Dame Cathedral in the background. Photo by VnExpress/Tien Thanh
The crowd on Nguyen Hue walking street welcomed 2017 with a "fireworks show" of their own. Photo by VnExpress/Nhu Quynh
 

Tags: new year 2017 Vietnam
 
