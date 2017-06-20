widespread-flooding-almost-paralyzes-hanoi-after-downpour

|
A heavy downpour lasting one hour on Monday evening inundated a number of streets in downtown Hanoi.
The rain left Hoang Dieu Street under 30 centimeters of water.
It’s hard to distinguish streets from sidewalks.
The rain hits the city just after locals finished their work. The rush hour traffic becomes even more miserable than usual.
Some people have to cling onto median strip to keep moving.
The flood is most severe at the intersection of Nguyen Tri Phuong and Dien Bien Phu. Drainage workers have to put up signs to help vehicles avoid potential traps.
Barriers are set up to keep people from dangerous sections on Dien Bien Phu Street.
A worker opens a manhole cover to let water flow more quickly.
Nguyen Duy Tuan, a worker, helps people move their motorbikes.