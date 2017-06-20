VnExpress International
Widespread flooding almost paralyzes Hanoi after downpour

By Ngoc Thanh   June 20, 2017 | 09:37 am GMT+7

Monday evening turned into a nightmare for many commuters as they had to wade through thick waters.

widespread-flooding-almost-paralyzes-hanoi-after-downpour

A heavy downpour lasting one hour on Monday evening inundated a number of streets in downtown Hanoi.
widespread-flooding-almost-paralyzes-hanoi-after-downpour-1

The rain left Hoang Dieu Street under 30 centimeters of water.
widespread-flooding-almost-paralyzes-hanoi-after-downpour-2

It’s hard to distinguish streets from sidewalks.
widespread-flooding-almost-paralyzes-hanoi-after-downpour-3

The rain hits the city just after locals finished their work. The rush hour traffic becomes even more miserable than usual.
widespread-flooding-almost-paralyzes-hanoi-after-downpour-4

Some people have to cling onto median strip to keep moving.
widespread-flooding-almost-paralyzes-hanoi-after-downpour-5

The flood is most severe at the intersection of Nguyen Tri Phuong and Dien Bien Phu. Drainage workers have to put up signs to help vehicles avoid potential traps.
widespread-flooding-almost-paralyzes-hanoi-after-downpour-6

Barriers are set up to keep people from dangerous sections on Dien Bien Phu Street.
widespread-flooding-almost-paralyzes-hanoi-after-downpour-7

A worker opens a manhole cover to let water flow more quickly.
widespread-flooding-almost-paralyzes-hanoi-after-downpour-8

Nguyen Duy Tuan, a worker, helps people move their motorbikes.
