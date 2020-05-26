VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining

By Reuters   May 26, 2020 | 11:24 am GMT+7
WHO warns of 'second peak' in areas where Covid-19 declining
Visitors crowd the Saigon Zoo in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 on May 23, 2020. The zoo was reopened May 15 after two-month closure to curb Covid-19 spread. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Countries where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak, the WHO said on Monday.

The world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, World Health Organization emergencies head Dr Mike Ryan told an online briefing, noting that while cases are declining in many countries they are still increasing in Central and South America, South Asia and Africa.

Ryan said epidemics often come in waves, which means that outbreaks could come back later this year in places where the first wave has subsided. There was also a chance that infection rates could rise again more quickly if measures to halt the first wave were lifted too soon.

"When we speak about a second wave classically what we often mean is there will be a first wave of the disease by itself, and then it recurs months later. And that may be a reality for many countries in a number of months’ time," Ryan said.

"But we need also to be cognizant of the fact that the disease can jump up at any time. We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now it is going to keep going down and we get a number of months to get ready for a second wave. We may get a second peak in this wave."

He said countries in Europe and North America should "continue to put in place the public health and social measures, the surveillance measures, the testing measures and a comprehensive strategy to ensure that we continue on a downwards trajectory and we don’t have an immediate second peak."

Many European countries and U.S. states have taken steps in recent weeks to lift lockdown measures that curbed the spread of the disease but caused severe harm to economies.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Australia commits $7 mln for Vietnam’s post pandemic recovery

Australia commits $7 mln for Vietnam’s post pandemic recovery

Student repatriated from UK latest Covid-19 case in Vietnam

Student repatriated from UK latest Covid-19 case in Vietnam

Five Russia returnees beat Covid-19

Five Russia returnees beat Covid-19

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam Covid-19

WHO

WHO Covid-19

Covid-19 peak

Covid-19 second peak

 

Read more

Make motorbike emission inspections mandatory: Transport Ministry

Make motorbike emission inspections mandatory: Transport Ministry

Vietnam arrests man trafficking guns, drugs from Cambodia

Vietnam arrests man trafficking guns, drugs from Cambodia

Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Another Russia returnee tests Covid-19 positive

Zika infection confirmed in Da Nang

Zika infection confirmed in Da Nang

Tree falls in Saigon school, kills boy

Tree falls in Saigon school, kills boy

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

Vietnam repatriates 340 citizens from Japan

Vietnam makes Asia-Pacific's top 10 in high-quality published researches

Vietnam makes Asia-Pacific's top 10 in high-quality published researches

Vietnamese conservationist a biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’

Vietnamese conservationist a biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’

 
go to top