Who let the dogs out? Saigon’s District 1 to unleash a purge

He said the measure is aimed at ensuring traffic safety, cleanliness and "urban aesthetics."

A city workers tries to capture a runaway dog without a muzzle. Photo by VnExpress/Tuyet Nguyen

Hai, the Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 and known for the sidewalk cleanup campaign starting in early 2017, said district officials would first educate the public about the negative impacts of letting their dogs roam free, the importance of vaccinating them to prevent the spread of diseases, and other factors.

Starting from August 14, however, violations will be strictly punished by the district, he added.

Last year, a law dictating that dogs must be muzzled and chained in public went into effect. Violations can cost the owners from VND600,000 ($26) to VND1.6 million ($71).

HCMC already has a specialized team from the Department of Animal Health that is in charge of patrolling the streets of Saigon for dogs roaming free without muzzles. If found, the dogs will be caught and kept in a pound. If the owner is nowhere to be found, they will be killed.