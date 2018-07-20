VnExpress International
Who let the dogs out? Saigon’s District 1 to unleash a purge

By Duy Tran   July 20, 2018 | 10:13 am GMT+7

Saigon’s ‘Captain Sidewalk,’ Doan Ngoc Hai, said on Thursday that, very soon, no dog will be allowed to roam free on District 1 streets.

He said the measure is aimed at ensuring traffic safety, cleanliness and "urban aesthetics."

A city workers tries to capture a runaway dog without a muzzle. Photo by VnExpress/Tuyet Nguyen

Hai, the Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 and known for the sidewalk cleanup campaign starting in early 2017, said district officials would first educate the public about the negative impacts of letting their dogs roam free, the importance of vaccinating them to prevent the spread of diseases, and other factors.

Starting from August 14, however, violations will be strictly punished by the district, he added.

Last year, a law dictating that dogs must be muzzled and chained in public went into effect. Violations can cost the owners from VND600,000 ($26) to VND1.6 million ($71).

HCMC already has a specialized team from the Department of Animal Health that is in charge of patrolling the streets of Saigon for dogs roaming free without muzzles. If found, the dogs will be caught and kept in a pound. If the owner is nowhere to be found, they will be killed.

Tags: Vietnam Doan Ngoc Hai HCMC Ho Chi Minh Captain Sidewalk dogs muzzle animal veterinary
 
Education official arrested for Vietnam national exam fraud

Vietnam deports American citizen for disturbing order during SEZ law protest

Hanoi rejects cable car line over Red River

'Looking down' on Andy Murray from Vietnam

Vietnam probes outrageous fraud in national high school exam

The men who lorded over Vietnam's drug valley

Police raids rescue hundreds of stolen pets from Vietnamese dog theft gang

