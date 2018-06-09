VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: World Cup anxiety, Vietnam Airlines wages, Giang brothers and more

June 9, 2018 | 10:37 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Pilot wage, World Cup 2018, the Giang brothers 

Pilots quit Vietnam Airlines in droves

National carrier pays pilots less than budget airlines based in Vietnam.
Vietnam strikes eleventh hour World Cup 2018 deal

VTV secures broadcasting rights of all 64 matches, value of the deal not revealed.
Vietnam among top 10 destinations in the world: survey

TripAdvisor readers rank the nation high for authentic travel experiences.
Vietnam’s Giang brothers miss top 3 spot in UK talent show

The final act of daring went ‘beyond beyond,’ but the artists only landed fifth position.
Captain Sidewalk hits Saigon streets again

Three weeks after withdrawing his resignation, Doan Ngoc Hai participates in a sidewalk patrol.
Footwear giants shift outsourcing from China to Vietnam

Gains likely to be short-lived, experts warn nation could turn into a ‘landfill.’
Vietnamese families splurge $4 billion per year on education abroad

Japan, U.S. Australia, China and U.K. are top destinations, parliament hears.
Go figure: Another major change in telephone numbering coming up

Shift to 10-digit numbers will force millions of users to re-register their personal info in several places.
US mulls over handing military trainer aircraft to Vietnam

Defense Secretary Mattis says U.S. wants to reinforce military ties with Vietnam.
Industry bitter about Vietnam tax on sweetened drinks

Fake and low-quality beverages would thrive, firms say, ignoring health concerns.
Inside Saigon’s sacred 80-year-old Mosque
