Contact us | Follow us on       
Weekly roundup: Visa waivers, food safety, surviving summer heat and more

By VnExpress   June 11, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Australia, India left out as Vietnam renews visa-free travel for some Europeans

Industry insiders are unable to push for a wider visa program to include more nationalities.
Hanoians get inventive during record heat wave

Dorm students and tuk-tuk drivers are turning to cheap, creative solutions for relief from record temperatures in the capital.
Facebook users face $2,200 fine for posting 'harmful' content in Vietnam

That penalty is equivalent to Vietnam's annual average income.
Don't look away: Shocking photos of waste from Vietnam and around the globe

Images show a global struggle and serve as a stark reminder of the world we live in.
For the love of science

What happens when you encourage a group of Vietnamese kids to ask questions and more questions?
The abandoned skyscraper of Saigon

From one of the city's most ambitious projects to a notorious eyesore.
Vietnam's rising middle class drives car market forward amid regional slowdown

Cars are also a status symbol favored by a new generation of Vietnamese consumers.
How will Saigon track down Facebook retailers to collect tax?

Tax officials are reaching out to 13,500 retailers in their database, but they admit this will be a very tough task.
Life expectancy or quality of life: How healthy are the Vietnamese?

Vietnamese people are estimated to lose 9.4 years of a healthy life.
10 waterfalls to escape Vietnam's summer heat

From the northern border to the southern coastline, Vietnam boasts an endless range of majestic waterfalls for your summer getaway.
Lawmakers say unsafe food giving Vietnamese 'long, slow death'
'Color Me Gone': Vietnam, as a dark fairy tale
