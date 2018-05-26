VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnamese coffee in Belfast, territorial tensions, weekend downpour, and more

May 26, 2018 | 07:08 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Vietnamese coffee in Belfast, territorial tensions, weekend downpour, and more

Vietnamese coffee takes revolutionary stand in the heart of Belfast

Two brothers bring a piece of Vietnamese coffee culture to their hometown and adapt it to the local market.
The rise of social network retailers in Vietnam

While online retailers are forced to accept million-dollar losses to gain market share, informal Facebook retailers are striking it rich.
Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour

Torrential rain flooded the streets on Saturday night, paralyzing traffic and forcing residents to wade their way back home.
V-pop star signs deal with top Korean music platform, praised across Asia

The prince of V-pop continues his impressive run after breaking YouTube record.
Chinese ships were 'invading' Vietnamese waters: top defense official

The act was to back China's nine-dash line which claims most of the South China Sea as its own, the official said.
Vietnamese cruise ship suspended after Australian tourist reports 'horrific' service

A woman recalled rat droppings, broken toilet, and wood borers as part of the experience for her group of friends.
Vinhomes’ shares jump 20 percent shortly after listing on Vietnam’s stock market

It is now the company with second biggest market cap on the country’s stock market.
Vietnam asks China to end bombers drills in Paracels

The activities seriously violated Vietnam's sovereignty and increased tensions in the region, a spokesperson said.
Vietnam ranked 6th among countries with highest women business ownership: report

Yet women’s opportunity to rise as business leaders in Vietnam is surprisingly low, Mastercard found.
Perfect dishes to warm your stomach and soul in Saigon’s rainy season

When it's raining cats and dogs, yummy Vietnamese streetfood will surely put a smile on your face.
Tourists wearing nine-dash line shirts in Vietnam was 'unacceptable': gov't
Urban lens: Saigon is not just a noun, Saigon is a persona
