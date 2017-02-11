VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's tourism identity, fashion crime, sex festival and more

By VnExpress   February 11, 2017 | 10:23 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

The tourists have spoken: They love a simple, beautiful Vietnam

Struggling with the question of what to offer international tourists, perhaps Vietnam should consider listening to a few.
Hanoi’s plan to publicly shame people with skimpy clothes attracts criticism

Experts say it's never a good idea to infringe on personal choices.
Vietnam formally legalizes sports betting

Starting late March Vietnamese can bet on horse and greyhound races as well as a number of soccer matches.
Vietnam on track to become 20th biggest economy in 2050

The country is expected to have the world’s greatest improvement in the coming decades.
Ho Chi Minh City wants to wow tourists with light festival

Colorful light shows would cast a new look over iconic buildings and streets.
Vietnam unveils ambitious plan to expand Saigon airport

Tan Son Nhat is operating above capacity and its facilities need to be upgraded as soon as possible, officials say.
In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

While the Tet debate goes on, the festival seems to be quietly disappearing on its own.
This spring festival in Vietnam is all about sex

The traditional fest celebrates procreation as locals pray for bumper crops.
Hanoi Bang Bang VII: Pho Fundamentals

In which we learn it's far more satisfying to eat noodles than to think about them.
#Wanderlust: 10 places to drop by when you’re in Hoi An

Grab a bike or a boat to venture outside Hoi An and you could come back disputing its title as Vietnam’s most beautiful place.
Getting lost and found in Phu Yen
