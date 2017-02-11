Weekly roundup: Vietnam's tourism identity, fashion crime, sex festival and more

|
The tourists have spoken: They love a simple, beautiful Vietnam
Struggling with the question of what to offer international tourists, perhaps Vietnam should consider listening to a few.
Hanoi’s plan to publicly shame people with skimpy clothes attracts criticism
Experts say it's never a good idea to infringe on personal choices.
Vietnam formally legalizes sports betting
Starting late March Vietnamese can bet on horse and greyhound races as well as a number of soccer matches.
Vietnam on track to become 20th biggest economy in 2050
The country is expected to have the world’s greatest improvement in the coming decades.
Ho Chi Minh City wants to wow tourists with light festival
Colorful light shows would cast a new look over iconic buildings and streets.
Vietnam unveils ambitious plan to expand Saigon airport
Tan Son Nhat is operating above capacity and its facilities need to be upgraded as soon as possible, officials say.
In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway
While the Tet debate goes on, the festival seems to be quietly disappearing on its own.
This spring festival in Vietnam is all about sex
The traditional fest celebrates procreation as locals pray for bumper crops.
Hanoi Bang Bang VII: Pho Fundamentals
In which we learn it's far more satisfying to eat noodles than to think about them.
#Wanderlust: 10 places to drop by when you’re in Hoi An
Grab a bike or a boat to venture outside Hoi An and you could come back disputing its title as Vietnam’s most beautiful place.