Weekly roundup: Vietnam's threatened sovereignty, city of dreams and tears, visa exemption, and more

May 13, 2018 | 07:08 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam demands that China withdraw missiles from Spratly Islands

China has allegedly installed anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three artificial islands.
Vietnam facing China’s renewed assertiveness in South China Sea

Two years of relative tranquility are about to end and countries should brace themselves for a choppy year ahead.
Kim Jong-un believes North Korea should follow Vietnam’s economic reforms: report

Kim shared the point at a summit with his southern counterpart and is expected to discuss it with Trump next month.
Vietnam extends visa exemption for Europeans for another three years

The policy used to be renewed annually, and would have expired at the end of June.
HCMC's deputy leader in hot water for approving cheap public land sale

He allegedly enabled a state-owned company to sell a riverside piece for only a fifth of its market price.
US travel site urges tourists to explore Vietnam's two most beautiful beaches

Take a dip in these pristine holiday getaways that remain unspoilt.
Urban drama: Thu Thiem residents fight for their homes after planning map goes missing

The community from Saigon have traveled to Hanoi 12 times in the last four years in search of answers.
Return of rainy season brings chaos to Saigon streets

Three days into the six-month rainy season, and the city is already under water.
HCMC puts land under the hammer for $1.1 bln in new 'city of dreams'

Officials claim that residents are being paid appropriate compensation to make way for the project.
Fashion reigns as Vietnam's online shopping queen

With busy schedules occupying people's lives, e-commerce sites are catching up with the rising demand.
HCMC residents in heated debate with officials over urban area project
Formula One race makes debut in Vietnam
