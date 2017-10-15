VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's street ninjas, deadliest floods in years, battle with dog thieves and more

By Staff reporters   October 15, 2017 | 07:39 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

'Street ninjas' battle sexism and the sun in Vietnam

They are the face of Vietnam's motorbike culture, a manifestation of an obsession for light skin, and sometimes the target of sweeping sexism.
54 dead, 39 missing as downpours, flash floods pound northern, central Vietnam

It's one of the highest death tolls recorded in Vietnam from flooding, according to the disaster prevention agency.
Saigon rejects plan to tax tourists for overnight stays

The city's tourism department has been criticized for making proposals on such a 'sensitive' topic.
In Vietnam, ingrained prejudice leaves police between a rock and a hard place

Social media reports of corruption and misconduct are working increasingly against the police, putting them on the defensive.
Can traditional taxis survive the onslaught of ride-hailing apps in Vietnam?

Seemingly priced out of the game, drivers, passengers and experts discuss the fate of local cab firms. 
Vietnamese actress joins growing voices against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

'Everything darkened around me as Mr. Harvey Weinstein stood there smiling at me with just a towel on his hip.'
Lynch mobs face off in deadly battle with dog thieves in Vietnam

Many Vietnamese people insist on violence to find justice for their kidnapped dogs.
Vietnamese veteran finds his way home after nearly 40 years thanks to Facebook

His family believed he had died in the war but he was actually stranded abroad for all that time.
Stillbirth of baby elephant crushes Vietnam’s 30-year hopes of reviving domesticated herd

The herd of 44 elephants is likely to disappear in the next two decades.
More red tape could make you see less of Captain Sidewalk on Saigon streets

District 1 has set up a new task force whose action is contingent on complaints, essentially undercutting Captain Sidewalk's authority.
Hanoi police urge protesters implicated in dramatic land dispute to turn themselves in
When in Hanoi, do as the Hanoians do
