Weekly roundup: Vietnam's sex industry, tax on expats, police enhancement and more

April 8, 2018 | 11:35 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam's sex industry and the sticky subject of legalizing it

'Sex workers should have the right to make a living, contribute to society, and enjoy welfare in terms of healthcare and education.'
Vietnam ready to slap compulsory social insurance tax on expats

Businesses are also concerned about the added costs they will have to fork out under the draft decree.
Vietnamese students in Canada grow fastest among foreign peers: report

They now account for 3 percent of Canada’s international students.
Decades after war, Vietnam threatened by 800,000 tons of explosives

Authorities say it may take more than a century to clear the country of the deadly legacy of war.
Lessons to be learned in Vietnam from Thailand’s sex industry

Thai sex workers are offered unofficial protection, but for the men and women who walk Saigon's dark streets, the security is not there.
Fit for a princess: Vietnamese dance troupe dons royal clothing for Japanese street dance

Must see: Awesome clothes, awesome performance.
Vietnamese happy to hoard spare cash: report

But when it comes to spending, they like to spend big.
Vietnam to slash police numbers to increase efficiency

In late 2016, the ministry stopped recruiting new officers and limited the number of students that enrolled in its military schools.
Hanoi cracks down on fancy weddings for government employees

Civil servants will have to celebrate their special day in relative obscurity in order to set a good example.
Report paints brighter picture of corruption control in Vietnam

Poverty remains the main concern on the latest national performance index.
Rare photos show life in southern Vietnam 90 years ago
