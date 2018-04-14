Weekly roundup: Vietnam's sex-ed taboo, ethnic proverty, trade tension and more

|
'They just never talk about it': Sex-ed chat with Vietnamese teenagers reveals the taboo
Half of surveyed Vietnamese teenagers said they've had sex, but adults don't seem ready to have THE talk with their kids.
|
9 million Vietnamese people still living in extreme poverty: report
The poor faces a widening gap in terms of access to upper secondary education and improved water and sanitation.
|
What does Vietnam have to lose or gain from US-China trade war?
Vietnam’s shipments are part of China’s value chain and may be badly hit, while U.S. companies may leave China for Vietnam to avoid high taxes.
|
Vietnamese firms turn their backs on China for Japan, S Korea: report
New trade deals are luring businesses away from the country's leading trade partner.
|
5 reasons to touch down in Vietnam this summer
Summer is here and holidaymakers are rolling up their sleeves with travel ideas. Here are five reasons why Vietnam is worth having on your itinerary.
|
Elderly Vietnamese turn to nursing homes for companionship and healthcare
These pensioners in Hanoi are bucking the traditional trend in their later years.
|
Limited education opportunities hinder social mobility in rural Vietnam: Oxfam
The problem is particularly dire among ethnic minority groups.
|
Vietnamese lawmakers at odds over hefty taxes for officials with unexplained assets
One official said that if civil servants failed to explain their sources of wealth, their assets should be seized.
|
Potholes lie ahead for China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Vietnam
Vietnam is cautious about the initiative’s implications, given the lingering distrust between the two countries.
|
Foreign convenience stores go from strength-to-strength in Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam has been forecast to have the fastest-growing convenience store market in Asia by 2021.