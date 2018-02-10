Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

|
Wealthy Vietnamese turn their backs on 'boring' Tet for overseas travel
Droves of families are escaping the usual rigmarole for a more exotic Lunar New Year.
|
Vietnam enjoys fastest wealth growth in the world: report
Much of that growth is due to the surge in super rich individuals living in the country.
|
Vietnamese underground: An incomplete list of independent music artists
From post-punk to electronica, check out some homegrown alt music artists you might not have heard of.
|
Top Vietnamese taxi company sues Grab for $1.84 mln in losses
The ride-hailing firm says that if Vinasun wants compensation, it should file a suit against the Ministry of Transport instead.
|
US encourages Vietnam to buy more of its weapons, diversify from Russia: report
Most of Vietnam's military aircraft and all of its submarines were provided by Russia.
|
Ready-made feasts free Vietnamese women from Tet chores
Why should men have all the fun while women are slaving away in the kitchen?
|
Vietnam set to build world’s longest zip line in cave kingdom
The line will run 3.5 kilometers across the jungles of Quang Binh Province.
|
Hanoi, Saigon choked in traffic as clock ticks down to Tet
It looks like city-dwellers are scrambling to get everything done before the year-end party.
|
Vietnam’s stock market plummets for second consecutive day, loses $9.55 bln
The benchmark VN-Index tumbled nearly 6 percent just 15 minutes after opening on Tuesday.
|
Runaway bigwig receives second life sentence as PetroVietnam purge continues
Trinh Xuan Thanh has been found guilty for losses worth millions of dollars at the energy giant's real estate unit.
|
The most fascinating remote parts of Vietnam (and how to get to them)