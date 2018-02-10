VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

By Staff reporters   February 10, 2018 | 12:16 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Wealthy Vietnamese turn their backs on 'boring' Tet for overseas travel

Droves of families are escaping the usual rigmarole for a more exotic Lunar New Year.
Vietnam enjoys fastest wealth growth in the world: report

Much of that growth is due to the surge in super rich individuals living in the country.
Vietnamese underground: An incomplete list of independent music artists

From post-punk to electronica, check out some homegrown alt music artists you might not have heard of.
Top Vietnamese taxi company sues Grab for $1.84 mln in losses

The ride-hailing firm says that if Vinasun wants compensation, it should file a suit against the Ministry of Transport instead.
US encourages Vietnam to buy more of its weapons, diversify from Russia: report

Most of Vietnam's military aircraft and all of its submarines were provided by Russia.
Ready-made feasts free Vietnamese women from Tet chores

Why should men have all the fun while women are slaving away in the kitchen?
Vietnam set to build world’s longest zip line in cave kingdom

The line will run 3.5 kilometers across the jungles of Quang Binh Province.
Hanoi, Saigon choked in traffic as clock ticks down to Tet

It looks like city-dwellers are scrambling to get everything done before the year-end party.
Vietnam’s stock market plummets for second consecutive day, loses $9.55 bln

The benchmark VN-Index tumbled nearly 6 percent just 15 minutes after opening on Tuesday.
Runaway bigwig receives second life sentence as PetroVietnam purge continues

Trinh Xuan Thanh has been found guilty for losses worth millions of dollars at the energy giant's real estate unit.
The most fascinating remote parts of Vietnam (and how to get to them)
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
