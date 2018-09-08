Weekly roundup: Vietnam's education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more

|
In Vietnam, kids shackled by isolation, poverty dare to dream
Poverty is forcing kids in a northern highlands commune to quit school and get married or work in China.
|
Half of Vietnamese think country still in recession: survey
Almost half of Vietnamese think the country is still in recession, a recent Nielsen survey has found.
|
New expressway cuts Hanoi-Ha Long travel time by half
The renowned Ha Long Bay is just an hour and a half away from the capital city starting Saturday.
|
American entrepreneur finds Vietnam the right place at the right time
Erik Frankel has perfectly timed a business that works with small Vietnamese businesses to reap the benefits of e-commerce.
|
Vietnam to try safer way to clean up Agent Orange hotspots
A new method will filter, wash and rinse contaminated soil at the Bien Hoa Airport to sponge dioxin out.
|
A bridge in hand is worth photos galore
Vietnam’s new architectural masterpiece, the Golden Bridge, is one of CNN’s best travel photographs of the year.
|
The loneliness of Vietnam’s LBGT community
'A friend of mine committed suicide after I abandoned him for him confessing his homosexuality to me.'
|
A 20-year journey shines an Indian spotlight in Saigon
More than 20 years ago, Subhash followed his brother to settle down in Saigon, bringing some Indian flavors along.
|
Vietnam eyes $2.4 bln upgrade to all civilian airports
Vietnam’s airport operator has recommended a VND56.7 trillion ($2.4 billion) upgrade of 16 of the 21 civilian airports in the country.
|
In Vietnam, the rich are getting richer at a fast clip
Vietnam is the third fastest growing country in terms of ultra high net worth, a new report says.
|
Exclusive: Vietnam football coach opens up after Asiad semifinal heartbreak
|