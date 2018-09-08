VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more

September 8, 2018 | 08:02 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Vietnams ultra rich, education challenge, infrastructure development and more

In Vietnam, kids shackled by isolation, poverty dare to dream

Poverty is forcing kids in a northern highlands commune to quit school and get married or work in China.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
Weekly roundup: Vietnams ultra rich, education challenge, infrastructure development and more - 2

Half of Vietnamese think country still in recession: survey

Almost half of Vietnamese think the country is still in recession, a recent Nielsen survey has found.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
Weekly roundup: Vietnams ultra rich, education challenge, infrastructure development and more - 4

New expressway cuts Hanoi-Ha Long travel time by half

The renowned Ha Long Bay is just an hour and a half away from the capital city starting Saturday.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
Weekly roundup: Vietnams ultra rich, education challenge, infrastructure development and more - 6

American entrepreneur finds Vietnam the right place at the right time

Erik Frankel has perfectly timed a business that works with small Vietnamese businesses to reap the benefits of e-commerce.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
Weekly roundup: Vietnams ultra rich, education challenge, infrastructure development and more - 8

Vietnam to try safer way to clean up Agent Orange hotspots

A new method will filter, wash and rinse contaminated soil at the Bien Hoa Airport to sponge dioxin out.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
Weekly roundup: Vietnams ultra rich, education challenge, infrastructure development and more - 10

A bridge in hand is worth photos galore

Vietnam’s new architectural masterpiece, the Golden Bridge, is one of CNN’s best travel photographs of the year.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
Weekly roundup: Vietnams ultra rich, education challenge, infrastructure development and more - 12

The loneliness of Vietnam’s LBGT community

'A friend of mine committed suicide after I abandoned him for him confessing his homosexuality to me.'
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
Weekly roundup: Vietnams ultra rich, education challenge, infrastructure development and more - 14

A 20-year journey shines an Indian spotlight in Saigon

More than 20 years ago, Subhash followed his brother to settle down in Saigon, bringing some Indian flavors along.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
Weekly roundup: Vietnams ultra rich, education challenge, infrastructure development and more - 16

Vietnam eyes $2.4 bln upgrade to all civilian airports

Vietnam’s airport operator has recommended a VND56.7 trillion ($2.4 billion) upgrade of 16 of the 21 civilian airports in the country.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
Weekly roundup: Vietnams ultra rich, education challenge, infrastructure development and more - 18

In Vietnam, the rich are getting richer at a fast clip

Vietnam is the third fastest growing country in terms of ultra high net worth, a new report says.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Exclusive: Vietnam football coach opens up after Asiad semifinal heartbreak
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20
Weekly roundup: Vietnams ultra rich, education challenge, infrastructure development and more - 21

Vietnam tourist destinations overrun by vacation crowds
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: Football fever, review of Monsanto's guilt, long weekend plan and more

Weekly roundup: Football fever, review of Monsanto's guilt, long weekend plan and more

Weekly roundup: Value of foreign degrees, Hanoi's expansion hoax, football victory and more

Weekly roundup: Value of foreign degrees, Hanoi's expansion hoax, football victory and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnamese Great Big Story, fall of #MeToo, Saigon vibes and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnamese Great Big Story, fall of #MeToo, Saigon vibes and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup Vietnam stories education infrastructure ultra rich
 
Read more
Ex UN chief Ban's nephew sentenced to prison for Hanoi bribe scheme

Ex UN chief Ban's nephew sentenced to prison for Hanoi bribe scheme

Saigon pimp for beauty queens arrested

Saigon pimp for beauty queens arrested

Vietnamese brides in S.Korea protected by strict laws: S.Korean diplomat

Vietnamese brides in S.Korea protected by strict laws: S.Korean diplomat

22 escaped drug addicts caught in Vietnam

22 escaped drug addicts caught in Vietnam

Police arrest central Vietnam bank robbers

Police arrest central Vietnam bank robbers

Traffic mishap closes 38km stretch of expressway in northern Vietnam

Traffic mishap closes 38km stretch of expressway in northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam joins the expressway club

Central Vietnam joins the expressway club

 
go to top