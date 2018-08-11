Weekly roundup: Vietnam's drinking problem, education flaws, cave myths and more

|
Beer binges a health problem, WHO warns Vietnam
The World Health Organization has called on Vietnam to tackle excessive drinking with strong measures.
|
Vietnam exam fraud exposes systemic flaws, public livid
Arguments for and against decentralization have broken out after the recent national high school exam fraud exposed systemic problems.
|
Foreign-invested auto firms make a U-turn in Vietnam
Leading auto firms are embarking upon domestic production, reversing from a planned shift to imports.
|
Think again! 8 misconceptions about a Son Doong cave tour
Exploring the famous Son Doong Cave is not as difficult as people think. Au Contraire, mon ami.
|
Vietnam’s renewable energy sector in a state of flux
Vietnam’s renewable energy sector is experiencing an unprecedented surge in project activities and policy changes, making end results unpredictable.
|
Vietnamese women join slingshot vigilantes to fight sand thieves
Three women are in the forefront as slingshot wielding teams patrol the Tien River and fight dangerous sand thieves.
|
Vietnamese rapper Suboi scores another first with 88rising video
Rap queen Suboi has become the first Vietnamese artist to release a music video on 88rising’s YouTube channel.
|
A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon
Julia Mesner and Micheal Burdge saw a monkey munching a plastic bag and decided to do something about it.
|
Soaring 3G, 4G use to boost mobile ads, commerce
Widespread adoption of 3G and 4G networks in Vietnam presents a lucrative growth opportunity for mobile advertising and commerce.
|
No, maybe: industry insiders divided on property bubble
Analysts and real estate insiders have been insisting this year that there is no bubble, but some remain skeptical.
|