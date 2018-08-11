VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's drinking problem, education flaws, cave myths and more

August 11, 2018 | 07:52 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Vietnams drinking problem, education flaws, cave myths and more

Beer binges a health problem, WHO warns Vietnam

The World Health Organization has called on Vietnam to tackle excessive drinking with strong measures.
Vietnam exam fraud exposes systemic flaws, public livid

Arguments for and against decentralization have broken out after the recent national high school exam fraud exposed systemic problems.
Foreign-invested auto firms make a U-turn in Vietnam

Leading auto firms are embarking upon domestic production, reversing from a planned shift to imports.
Think again! 8 misconceptions about a Son Doong cave tour

Exploring the famous Son Doong Cave is not as difficult as people think. Au Contraire, mon ami.
Vietnam’s renewable energy sector in a state of flux

Vietnam’s renewable energy sector is experiencing an unprecedented surge in project activities and policy changes, making end results unpredictable.
Vietnamese women join slingshot vigilantes to fight sand thieves

Three women are in the forefront as slingshot wielding teams patrol the Tien River and fight dangerous sand thieves.
Vietnamese rapper Suboi scores another first with 88rising video

Rap queen Suboi has become the first Vietnamese artist to release a music video on 88rising’s YouTube channel.

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Julia Mesner and Micheal Burdge saw a monkey munching a plastic bag and decided to do something about it.
Soaring 3G, 4G use to boost mobile ads, commerce

Widespread adoption of 3G and 4G networks in Vietnam presents a lucrative growth opportunity for mobile advertising and commerce.
No, maybe: industry insiders divided on property bubble

Analysts and real estate insiders have been insisting this year that there is no bubble, but some remain skeptical.
Vietnam’s Mekong quandary: settling the sediment issue
Watch people go fishing for a living in central Vietnam
