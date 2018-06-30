VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's deadly floods, drug raid, RIMPAC and more

June 30, 2018 | 10:37 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Floods, landslides in northern Vietnam kill 23, leave 10 missing

Rescue efforts are underway but access to several of the worst hit areas has been cut.
Top coffee brand suffers as founder’s marriage flounders

Estranged wife of ‘Coffee King’ started King Café to preserve his legacy because she thought the original brand was doing downhill.
Vietnam’s Hoi An a top draw for solo travel

Vietnamese ancient town is among three Asian cities in the list, alongside Gyeongju and Thimphu.

‘It’s like nothing ever happened!’

An Italian living in London is captivated by large scale conjuring tricks characteristic of daily life on Hanoi streets.
Soft drinks set to give Vietnam very hard time

WHO rings alarm bells, saying skyrocketing consumption can trigger obesity epidemic and attendant health risks.
Spending boom as foreign tourists linger longer in Saigon

Foreign tourists spent $145 a day on average in Vietnam’s commercial hub last year.
Drug lords killed in massive raid in northern Vietnam

Two drug dealers were wanted for the trafficking of 890kg of heroin from Laos.
Jobless at 30: welfare crisis looms large in Vietnam

Young employees dismissed by firms to save wages and social insurance costs are seeking ‘retirement’ benefits.
Vietnam shows up at world's largest naval exercise

Vietnam’s first-ever participation in RIMPAC is a sign of strengthening military relations between formers foes.
Horrifying moment when landslide swept away two excavators in Vietnam

The dramatic video footage shows how devastating floods can be.
Vietnam to face no FDI competition from North Korea: experts
Northern Vietnam gets a luscious lychee shine
