Weekly roundup: Vietnam's deadly floods, drug raid, RIMPAC and more

|
Floods, landslides in northern Vietnam kill 23, leave 10 missing
Rescue efforts are underway but access to several of the worst hit areas has been cut.
|
Top coffee brand suffers as founder’s marriage flounders
Estranged wife of ‘Coffee King’ started King Café to preserve his legacy because she thought the original brand was doing downhill.
|
Vietnam’s Hoi An a top draw for solo travel
Vietnamese ancient town is among three Asian cities in the list, alongside Gyeongju and Thimphu.
|
‘It’s like nothing ever happened!’
An Italian living in London is captivated by large scale conjuring tricks characteristic of daily life on Hanoi streets.
|
Soft drinks set to give Vietnam very hard time
WHO rings alarm bells, saying skyrocketing consumption can trigger obesity epidemic and attendant health risks.
|
Spending boom as foreign tourists linger longer in Saigon
Foreign tourists spent $145 a day on average in Vietnam’s commercial hub last year.
|
Drug lords killed in massive raid in northern Vietnam
Two drug dealers were wanted for the trafficking of 890kg of heroin from Laos.
|
Jobless at 30: welfare crisis looms large in Vietnam
Young employees dismissed by firms to save wages and social insurance costs are seeking ‘retirement’ benefits.
|
Vietnam shows up at world's largest naval exercise
Vietnam’s first-ever participation in RIMPAC is a sign of strengthening military relations between formers foes.
|
Horrifying moment when landslide swept away two excavators in Vietnam
The dramatic video footage shows how devastating floods can be.
|
Vietnam to face no FDI competition from North Korea: experts
|