Weekly roundup: Vietnam's circus stars, resort invasion, missing urban planning map and more

Meet the Vietnamese brothers who stunned British talent show with gravity-defying act
Blood, sweat and tears from Quoc Co and Quoc Nghiep, 'Vietnam's circus princes,' during their daredevil performance on Britain’s Got Talent.
6 top tips to experience life in Saigon
Check out this list to live like a native and make your trip to Vietnam's largest city worth every second.
Conservation concerns as yet another resort pushed to take over beaches in Vietnam
The new project in Quang Ngai Province might leave people without access to the sea and sabotage a geopark plan.
Vietnam's big and loud holiday in 10 pictures
Huge crowds mobbed the country's top tourist destinations over the weekend.
Vietnam continues corruption fight with charges pressed against top military officers
Two colonels are under probe for power abuse and negligence of duty.
Saigon's historic architecture 'could be demolished' for admin center expansion: official
Officials said there are other ways to preserve built heritage, such as keeping a model of it.
Vietnam’s e-commerce companies face logistics and price perception challenges
Shipping costs are forcing prices up and driving potential customers away.
HCMC lost key map for planning of new urban area: officials
The lack of the map has troubled site clearance for a future elite zone as affected people demanded hard proof.
Fulbright University Vietnam assigns new chair to replace controversial predecessor
A 72-year-old scientist will succeed Senator Bob Kerrey who was involved in a Vietnam War massacre.
Vietnamese parents spend over 10 hours weekly with child’s homework: survey
Academic pressure and mental wellbeing are parents’ top concerns for their child at school.
It took 20 years: How Vietnam’s circus brothers wowed the world with daredevil stunt