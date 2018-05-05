VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's circus stars, resort invasion, missing urban planning map and more

May 5, 2018 | 03:33 pm GMT+7
Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Meet the Vietnamese brothers who stunned British talent show with gravity-defying act

Blood, sweat and tears from Quoc Co and Quoc Nghiep, 'Vietnam's circus princes,' during their daredevil performance on Britain’s Got Talent.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
6 top tips to experience life in Saigon

Check out this list to live like a native and make your trip to Vietnam's largest city worth every second.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
Conservation concerns as yet another resort pushed to take over beaches in Vietnam

The new project in Quang Ngai Province might leave people without access to the sea and sabotage a geopark plan.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
Vietnam's big and loud holiday in 10 pictures

Huge crowds mobbed the country's top tourist destinations over the weekend.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
Vietnam continues corruption fight with charges pressed against top military officers

Two colonels are under probe for power abuse and negligence of duty.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
Saigon's historic architecture 'could be demolished' for admin center expansion: official

Officials said there are other ways to preserve built heritage, such as keeping a model of it.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
Vietnam’s e-commerce companies face logistics and price perception challenges

Shipping costs are forcing prices up and driving potential customers away.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
HCMC lost key map for planning of new urban area: officials

The lack of the map has troubled site clearance for a future elite zone as affected people demanded hard proof.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
Fulbright University Vietnam assigns new chair to replace controversial predecessor

A 72-year-old scientist will succeed Senator Bob Kerrey who was involved in a Vietnam War massacre.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
Vietnamese parents spend over 10 hours weekly with child’s homework: survey

Academic pressure and mental wellbeing are parents’ top concerns for their child at school.
It took 20 years: How Vietnam’s circus brothers wowed the world with daredevil stunt
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

Sweat it out: Saigonese struggle as heat wave bakes city
Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: Cell phone photo puzzle, Saigon nightlife, street vendors' dilemma and more

Weekly roundup: Cell phone photo puzzle, Saigon nightlife, street vendors' dilemma and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's alcohol ban, beach paradise, bitter divorce and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's alcohol ban, beach paradise, bitter divorce and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's sex-ed taboo, ethnic proverty, trade tension and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's sex-ed taboo, ethnic proverty, trade tension and more

