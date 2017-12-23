Weekly roundup: Vietnam's acid epidemic, Saigon's traffic hotspots, corruption crackdown and more

|
Vietnam's brutal acid attack epidemic
Most of Vietnam's victims spend their lives isolated, neglected and blamed for their agony.
New storm heading to Vietnam as Kai-Tak menaces
The latest storm is forecast to make landfall in southern Vietnam just after Christmas.
Vietnam forges ahead with prosecution of most high-profile casualty of corruption crackdown
A 12-day investigation merits enough evidence to charge Dinh La Thang with economic mismanagement.
Pedestrians to face jail time in Vietnam for causing deadly accidents
Traffic accidents kill on average one person every hour, but pedestrians are hardly ever blamed for these deadly incidents.
Saigon cafés, restaurants facing the heat for accepting Bitcoin payments
Bitcoin is being used to pay for pizzas in Vietnam's financial hub, despite warnings from the central bank.
Hanoi turns on new smart devices to replace infamous loudspeakers
Is the era of Vietnam's loudspeakers - the 'loa phuong' - finally over?
Booming Airbnb service puts pressure on hotels in Vietnam
Three-star-hotels are affected the most because they focus on the same market as accomodation-sharing services.
Vietnam’s beloved Sa Pa might lose itself in tourism race: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said tourism development must not harm Sa Pa’s ‘green jungle or ethnic culture.’
Top 10 traffic hotspots in Saigon, with no solution down the road
Congestion in these areas changes daily, even hourly, so the city has been unable to find a long-term solution, an official has admitted.
Thai beer magnate extends SE Asia push with $4.8 billion Sabeco deal
The Sabeco deal will allow Thai Beverage to tap into Vietnam’s beer market, where a young population and booming economy are an attractive lure.
Facebook removes 159 anti-government accounts at Vietnam’s request: official