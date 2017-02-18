VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam for lovers, pollution deaths, art or porn, and more

February 18, 2017 | 09:48 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Let's get it on: 5 reasons why Vietnam makes you a better lover

If you're in the mood for love, you won't have far to look.
Remembering Vietnam's bloody border war with China

Many children, pregnant women and senior citizens died in the sudden Chinese onslaught of February 1979.
Vietnam's Party chief orders probe into CEO-turned-politician over tangled business ties

The vice minister of industry and trade reportedly holds shares worth $4.3 million in a company she ran when it was state-owned.
Here's what Vietnam's multibillion-dollar airport will look like

The public has voted and shortlisted three designs for Long Thanh International Airport. The government will soon have a final say.
Death in the air: Pollution-related fatalities see sharp rise in Vietnam

Air pollution fatalities in Vietnam are the second highest in Southeast Asia.
Does Saigon need sidewalk barriers to block dangerous drivers?

The city is trying to prevent motorbikes from driving on its sidewalks. What do its citizens and tourists think?
Anticipation builds for Vietnam's APEC meeting as Trump invited to join world leaders

It’s hard to predict what he will do or say in Vietnam, if he comes at all.
Hanoi announces biggest prostitution crackdown ever

The capital city is aiming to bust up to 500 cases of illegal sex work in 2017, more than twice the number usually seen in past years.
Hanoi Bang Bang VIII: Eating was an art

What two wars and economic reformation did to the capital's cuisine.
Uncut '50 Shades Darker' would be 'too pornographic' for Vietnamese: official

The Cinema Department explains why the erotic film has to be censored, even after an adult-only rating was given.
The most shocking examples of parking revenge in Vietnam
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
