Weekly roundup: Value of foreign degrees, Hanoi's expansion hoax, football victory and more

‘Culture shocks’ jolt students returning to Vietnam
Many Vietnamese students are finding that their foreign degrees do not give them an automatic head start back home.
Hanoi's development hoax upturns 200,000 lives
Ten years ago, land tilled by thousands of farming families was reclaimed for "development" projects that never took off.
One-day tour to Ninh Binh, aka Ha Long Bay on land
It is no exaggeration to describe Ninh Binh, 60 miles to the south of Hanoi, as “heaven on earth.”
Two black bears held captive for bile released after 18 years in Vietnam
A man handed over two black bears to activists Tuesday, promising the animals a new life after 18 years in captivity.
Hai Phong’s quaint piquant delicacies
For a stomach-warming experience, take half a day to enjoy a sampling of surprising Hai Phong delicacies.
Late goal propels Vietnam to first ever Asiad quarterfinal
Vietnam made Asian Games history Thursday, earning a quarterfinal debut with an 88th minute goal against Bahrain.
Probe ordered into handover of Hmong royal palace to gov't department
Vietnam authorities have agreed to “look into” how the former Hmong royal family’s palace was handed over for use to a local culture department.
Low apartment prices, high returns make HCMC a magnet for foreign investors
High-end properties in HCMC, where prices are much lower than in major cities in neighboring countries, are attracting plenty of foreign interest.
$30,000 monthly salary for Japanese ODA consultants too high: Vietnam
Vietnam has said the Japanese insistence that its official development assistance (ODA) consultants should be paid $30,000 a month is unreasonably high.
TV rights infringements hurt Vietnam broadcasters, viewers on the fence
Copyright violations are raising the stakes for Vietnamese broadcasters, but sports fans are grateful for some illegal options.
