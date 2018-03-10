Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

|
Once thriving floating market gasping for air in Vietnam's Mekong Delta
Plans are in place to revive Nga Bay Market, but critics say it's too late to save the floundering vendors from drowning in a river of bureaucracy.
|
Vietnam welcomes US aircraft carrier as bilateral ties reach new milestone
The visit 'demonstrates U.S. support for a strong, prosperous and independent Vietnam,' U.S. ambassador to Vietnam said.
|
Asia-Pacific nations sign sweeping trade deal without US
The CPTPP will reduce tariffs in countries that together amount to more than 13 percent of the global economy.
|
Woman robbed of $10.8 million by Vietnamese banker refuses minor payment offer
Some customers in similar situations have been waiting for years for full compensation.
|
Vietnamese firm faces closure for illegal exploitation of World Heritage site
The company ignored multiple written requests by local authorities to stop the construction of a mountain stairway in Trang An.
|
HCMC secures $5 billion from Canadian fund for Mekong Delta rail link
The 200kph train journey will cut travel time from HCMC to Can Tho to just 40 minutes if the project gets the green light.
|
Two snakes and an abandoned grave show how quickly worshippers gather in Vietnam
Thousands of people have gathered to bow to the snakes.
|
Amazon set to wade into Vietnam’s fast-flowing e-commerce market
The American giant is ready to sign a deal to open its platforms up to Vietnamese exports.
|
Vietnam's billionaire count doubles to 4 on Forbes' rich list
Chairmen of steel and automotive corporations are the latest Vietnamese to crack into Forbes' list of world's billionaires.
|
Workers jump for life during massive fire at Vietnam’s thermal power plant
Investigation found welding at a chimney ignited the blaze.
|
We still portray transgender people as flirty and bitchy in films. Time for a retake
|
Saigon puts up Chinese lanterns to welcome first full moon of the year