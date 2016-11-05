Weekly roundup: Unabated wildlife crime, the rules of boozing, Zika threat, and more

|
WWF starts petition to end wildlife trade in Vietnam, decries lack of action
'Illegal rhino horn and ivory are still openly for sale in wildlife markets and on social media/online. Yet there has not been a single recorded prosecution of a rhino horn or ivory trafficker.'
Eating and drinking, for no particular purpose
All you need, besides good company, is beer, delicious food and a sense of freedom.
Ho Chi Minh City confirms 9 more Zika cases, raises Vietnam’s total to 39
There are signs of the virus spreading rapidly across the city of 12 million.
Compensation starts to reach fishermen after Formosa's toxic spill
Three out of four provinces affected by Taiwanese steel plant Formosa's toxic spill have completed damage reports.
Vietnam may allow conjugal visits to make prisons more humane
The Ministry of Public Security is drafting a rule allowing inmates to meet their spouse in private rooms.
Vietnam gets second billionaire
A stock rally has shot property tycoon Trinh Van Quyet into the coveted place.
Visa waivers lift Vietnam's foreign tourist arrivals
Visitor numbers have spiked to 8 million.
Vietnam all set for long holidays in 2017
But a very long break for the Lunar New Year is almost out of the question.
Indonesia, Vietnam look to blaze trail for solar in Southeast Asia
Countries around the world are coming under increasing pressure to crack down on carbon emissions.
In Hanoi, sounds of the past resonate amid noises of vulgar age
In times of fast-food pop culture, good old music may bring you back to a purer past.
Half of Vietnam's workforce opts for early retirement, threatening pension fund
