Weekly roundup: Trump's pitch at APEC, Jack Ma in Vietnam, stormy week for central region, Miss Universe Vietnam, and more

|
Vietnam has decided to stop controlling citizens with permanent residence book
The decades-old management method has come to signify Vietnam's red tape by tying one person’s life and career to a particular city/province.
|
In Vietnam, Trump to sell new Asia policy at regional summit. But will anyone buy?
Political rhetoric only will not be enough to reassure a region increasingly anxious about U.S. commitment, analysts say.
|
Vietnam's president hosts gala dinner for APEC leaders
Leaders from the U.S., Russia, Japan, and seventeen other economies are attending the gala dinner at the APEC summit.
|
Internet hiccups in Vietnam as newly repaired undersea cable disrupted again
This is the fifth time that the infamous AAG has been disconnected this year.
|
Secret to success is failure: Alibaba founder Jack Ma tells Vietnamese students
'We have to learn why people fail. If you learn from mistakes, you'll be stronger, more realistic.'
|
Why foreigners aren't buying houses in Vietnam
There's a wealth of expats and overseas Vietnamese interested in the real estate market, but red tape is putting them off.
|
12-year 'crackdown' fails to recover vast majority of corrupt money in Vietnam: lawmakers
Failure to recover the money will render Vietnam’s corruption fight 'ineffective', no matter how many convictions are made.
|
Naked ambition: Pursuing the art of bodypainting in Saigon
Huynh Thanh Trung has been breaking boundaries in a still widely conservative Vietnam for seven years.
|
Debate: Should Vietnam abolish beauty pageants?
With a media storm swirling around an ongoing beauty pageant for being insensitive to flood victims, we ask what the point of these contests is.
|
3 Vietnamese cities named among the most visited in the world
Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Ha Long all made it into the world's top 100 for international arrivals.
|
Half of Hoi An under water following Storm Damrey induced heavy rains, dam discharge