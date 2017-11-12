VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Trump's pitch at APEC, Jack Ma in Vietnam, stormy week for central region, Miss Universe Vietnam, and more

By Staff reporters   November 12, 2017 | 09:31 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam has decided to stop controlling citizens with permanent residence book

The decades-old management method has come to signify Vietnam's red tape by tying one person’s life and career to a particular city/province.
In Vietnam, Trump to sell new Asia policy at regional summit. But will anyone buy?

Political rhetoric only will not be enough to reassure a region increasingly anxious about U.S. commitment, analysts say.
Vietnam's president hosts gala dinner for APEC leaders

Leaders from the U.S., Russia, Japan, and seventeen other economies are attending the gala dinner at the APEC summit.
Internet hiccups in Vietnam as newly repaired undersea cable disrupted again

This is the fifth time that the infamous AAG has been disconnected this year.
Secret to success is failure: Alibaba founder Jack Ma tells Vietnamese students

'We have to learn why people fail. If you learn from mistakes, you'll be stronger, more realistic.'
Why foreigners aren't buying houses in Vietnam

There's a wealth of expats and overseas Vietnamese interested in the real estate market, but red tape is putting them off.
12-year 'crackdown' fails to recover vast majority of corrupt money in Vietnam: lawmakers

Failure to recover the money will render Vietnam’s corruption fight 'ineffective', no matter how many convictions are made.
Naked ambition: Pursuing the art of bodypainting in Saigon

Huynh Thanh Trung has been breaking boundaries in a still widely conservative Vietnam for seven years.
Debate: Should Vietnam abolish beauty pageants?

With a media storm swirling around an ongoing beauty pageant for being insensitive to flood victims, we ask what the point of these contests is.
3 Vietnamese cities named among the most visited in the world

Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Ha Long all made it into the world's top 100 for international arrivals.
Trump brings tough trade message in vision for Asia
Half of Hoi An under water following Storm Damrey induced heavy rains, dam discharge
Weekly Roundup

