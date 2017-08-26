Weekly roundup: Traffic jam debate, tax hikes, Ariana Grande's cancelled tour and more

|
The jamming debate: How to unclog streets in Hanoi and Saigon?
The government has spoken and so have experts and residents; but just like the notorious traffic, the debate is going nowhere.
Vietnam’s debt-collecting agency seizes skyscraper to cover $308 million loan
The Saigon One Tower has been abandoned since the housing crisis hit the city in 2011.
Ariana Grande cancels Saigon concert at last minute 'due to illness'
The American pop princess made the surprising announcement on Instagram.
Why would you want to set foot on this polluted beach in Vietnam?
What goes around comes around on Mui Ne Beach.
Finding a new home for Saigon’s street vendors
The city is trying to rehome the food vendors who have been evicted by District 1's sidewalk campaign.
School kids take on raging river to get to school in northern Vietnam
Try swapping the school bus for a bamboo raft in the northern province of Dien Bien.
The latest tax hikes Vietnam is trying to cash in on
Rising public debt has forced the government to squeeze more out of revenue streams.
Take a look at Ho Chi Minh City's new pedestrian zone
Now you can walk care-free on the city’s famous backpacker street without worrying about being hit by a motorbike.
Bribes continue to dictate Vietnam's medicine prices, trial uncovers
At least $330,000 was allegedly handed over to doctors by a local pharmaceutical firm, and it was the patients that paid the price.
Saigon's new river buses leave passengers waiting on the dock
The boats should have been cruising down the river Monday, but let's just call it a pilot project.
Saigon's road space 167 years behind national standard: city leader