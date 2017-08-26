VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Traffic jam debate, tax hikes, Ariana Grande's cancelled tour and more

By Editorial   August 26, 2017 | 10:44 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

weekly-roundup-traffic-jam-debate-tax-hikes-ariana-grandes-cancelled-tourand-more

The jamming debate: How to unclog streets in Hanoi and Saigon?

The government has spoken and so have experts and residents; but just like the notorious traffic, the debate is going nowhere.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
weekly-roundup-traffic-jam-debate-tax-hikes-ariana-grandes-cancelled-tourand-more-2

Vietnam’s debt-collecting agency seizes skyscraper to cover $308 million loan

The Saigon One Tower has been abandoned since the housing crisis hit the city in 2011.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
weekly-roundup-traffic-jam-debate-tax-hikes-ariana-grandes-cancelled-tourand-more-4

Ariana Grande cancels Saigon concert at last minute 'due to illness'

The American pop princess made the surprising announcement on Instagram.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
weekly-roundup-traffic-jam-debate-tax-hikes-ariana-grandes-cancelled-tourand-more-6

Why would you want to set foot on this polluted beach in Vietnam?

What goes around comes around on Mui Ne Beach.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
weekly-roundup-traffic-jam-debate-tax-hikes-ariana-grandes-cancelled-tourand-more-8

Finding a new home for Saigon’s street vendors

The city is trying to rehome the food vendors who have been evicted by District 1's sidewalk campaign.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
weekly-roundup-traffic-jam-debate-tax-hikes-ariana-grandes-cancelled-tourand-more-10

School kids take on raging river to get to school in northern Vietnam

Try swapping the school bus for a bamboo raft in the northern province of Dien Bien.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more-12

The latest tax hikes Vietnam is trying to cash in on

Rising public debt has forced the government to squeeze more out of revenue streams. 
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
weekly-roundup-traffic-jam-debate-tax-hikes-ariana-grandes-cancelled-tourand-more-14

Take a look at Ho Chi Minh City's new pedestrian zone

Now you can walk care-free on the city’s famous backpacker street without worrying about being hit by a motorbike.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
weekly-roundup-traffic-jam-debate-tax-hikes-ariana-grandes-cancelled-tourand-more-16

Bribes continue to dictate Vietnam's medicine prices, trial uncovers

At least $330,000 was allegedly handed over to doctors by a local pharmaceutical firm, and it was the patients that paid the price.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
weekly-roundup-traffic-jam-debate-tax-hikes-ariana-grandes-cancelled-tourand-more-18

Saigon's new river buses leave passengers waiting on the dock

The boats should have been cruising down the river Monday, but let's just call it a pilot project.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Saigon's road space 167 years behind national standard: city leader
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

weekly-roundup-traffic-jam-debate-tax-hikes-ariana-grandes-cancelled-tourand-more-21Take a deep breath with the mermaids in Nha Trang
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top