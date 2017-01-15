VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Tourist etiquette, visa waivers, foreign homebuyers, and more

By VnExpress   January 15, 2017 | 12:31 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Saigon to tourists: Welcome, but please be nice

A controversial new video from the tourism department lays out some etiquette dos and don'ts for visitors. Watch for yourself.
John Kerry begins farewell tour to Vietnam as successor talks tough on China

Analysts see little significance in the visit this time. Meanwhile, Trump and his team continue to take a tough line on China.
Hanoi considers ditching war-time loudspeakers

In the age of the internet, Hanoi's mayor said the old system has become obsolete and urged local officials to review their effectiveness.
Vietnamese couples should be able to decide how many children to bear: Health Ministry

Officials said letting the parents decide guarantees reproductive rights while posing challenges in controlling the population.
US Ambassador to finish Vietnam tenure despite Trump mandate

'As a career diplomat, I have not been asked to resign.'
Have Vietnam’s relaxed rules caught on with foreign homebuyers?

Insiders say it may take time to fully evaluate the impacts of the new policy that allows foreigners to own a home here.
Warning signs as Hanoi releases daily pollution data for the first time

The city has started to report air quality readings on an official website.
For Vietnamese workers, how much overtime is too much overtime?

Compared to other countries, Vietnam currently has a low overtime limit.
Vietnam urged to consider visa-free travel for Australian, Indian tourists

Visa waivers for select countries have proved effective and should be extended.
Hanoi Bang Bang Part 5: Cha Ca La Vong

How a rebel redoubt became a world-famous fish fry.
Maternity leave: How Vietnam compares to neighbors
Tam Dao: where heaven meets Earth
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
