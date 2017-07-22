VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Thu Thiem builders, retired general in hot seat, deadly storm and more

July 22, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more

'City of dreams' builders facing uncertain futures in Saigon

VnExpress International went out to talk with the builders working on what is heralded as Southeast Asia's financial hub about life on the site.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more-2

What's your take on Saigon sacrificing over 250 trees for new bridge?

One of the city's most beautiful tree-lined streets will be cut bare by the project.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more-4

Hanoi leaders blamed for blowing millions on late, expensive infrastructure projects

Contractors and investors were hand-picked for most of the projects, which were not put out for tender.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more-6

In Vietnam, pain and memories linger on decades after China's invasion

Living with broken bodies and minds, the horror story isn't over for many people in Ha Giang Province.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more-8

9 dead or missing in Vietnam as infrastructure is damaged

The second storm to hit the country this year has sunk ships and destroyed 500 homes.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more-10

Retired Vietnamese general under fire for lashing out at traffic cop

He was filmed insulting a traffic officer after his car was stopped for speeding.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more-12

American man dies during surgery at Saigon beauty clinic: police

Officers suspect that he died of a heart attack during surgery to remove loose skin.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more-14

Saigon to restrict but not ban motorbikes by 2030

The city would only consider a motorbike ban once its public transport is capable of meeting travel demand.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more-16

Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty

Toeing the tobacco giant's line, several Vietnamese officials have parroted Philip Morris' positions on tobacco-control regulations.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more-18

Tourists explain the magic of Vietnamese traffic

We asked tourists on the street about the way we move around, and their answers surprised us.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Dog-eating, drunken Vietnamese workers fail to impress overseas employers: official
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

weekly-roundup-visa-waivers-food-safety-surviving-summer-heat-and-more-21

In Vietnam, thrill-seekers risk life and limb to catch breathtaking shots of Southeast Asia’s largest dam
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top