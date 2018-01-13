VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: The making of a Vietnamese 'modern lady’, PetroVietnam trial, Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk resigns and more

By Editorial   January 13, 2018 | 08:07 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Purchasing class: The making of a Vietnamese 'modern lady’

While finishing schools in the West are falling into decline, Vietnam is seeing rising demand for aristocratic etiquette.
Prosecutors propose life sentence for runaway PetroVietnam exec as landmark trial heats up

His former boss and once rising political star Dinh La Thang faces 14-15 years in jail.
Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

In his resignation letter, Doan Ngoc Hai said his campaign collided with businesses that had million-dollar interests on the sidewalks.
Vietnam confirms plan to fly non-stop to California in 2018

New routes to the U.S. and China are hoped to raise foreign arrivals by 50 percent in the next two years.
Expect lots of smiles in Vietnam, one of world's happiest countries

Vietnamese people are also optimistic about 2018, a new survey has found.
Vietnamese actress climbs to IMDb Top 50 popular celebs

2017 has been a great year for the Vietnamese actress Ngo Thanh Van, who stars in the latest Star Wars.
Vietnam ministries against tax on sugary drinks, one says no proven link to obesity

The agriculture ministry said 'no study has found that the abuse of sweetened tea or coffee causes obesity' in Vietnam.
Vietnam’s royal city is stunning but that alone won’t lure enough tourists

The feudal capital has been dubbed by the Prime Minister as the 'Kyoto of Vietnam', yet tourism pales compared to its potential.
Despite 2nd fastest wage bump in Asia, Vietnamese workers barely make ends meet

Overtime is the only way some workers can afford to eat.
Vietnam to tighten tax control as it legalizes Grab, Uber after 2-year trial

'Tax agencies will keep track of fares so management can be more transparent.'
600 workers go on strike in Saigon after S Korean director disappears owing wages
Wondering where to visit in Vietnam this January? We have the answers
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
