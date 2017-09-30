Weekly roundup: The 'helpful' burglary, expat-local pay gap, Saigon Captain Sidewalk's urban snobbery and more

|
In Vietnam, where the public remains clueless about officials’ wealth, burglars could be helpful
An otherwise unremarkable theft has turned out to be a stark reminder of how Vietnam’s financial disclosure laws remain toothless.
Why should foreigners earn more than locals in Vietnam?
Trying to explain the salary disparity and the reasons behind it.
Air pollution cuts 1.16 years off life expectancy in Vietnam: study
Air quality in northern and central Vietnam is much worse than in the south, the study notes.
American diplomat mugged in Saigon taxi: police
He fell asleep during the ride and was allegedly awoken by a man trying to take a cell phone from his pocket.
Vietnam’s ‘most livable city’ waits with bated breath as future of top leaders hangs in balance
The fate of the embattled Da Nang leader has been dominating daily gossip among both average citizens and local bureaucrats alike.
Vietnam losing its charm among expats: HSBC survey
Only 28 percent of expats in Vietnam agree they enjoy a better overall quality of life than in their home countries.
Vietnamese PM makes $1 billion pledge to tackle climate change in Mekong Delta
The Prime Minister promises to take the best measures to make the Mekong Delta 'remain a rich part of Vietnam.'
Vietnamese teachers make a meager $100 a month
40 percent of teachers in a national survey said they would choose a different career if they had the chance.
Saigon slams the brakes on Uber, Grab expansion plans
There are now too many cabs for the city to handle, thanks to the two ride-hailing firms.
Bubble tea's ascension to the throne as queen of drinks in Vietnam
What started as a sweet treat for teenage girls is now an office staple and is even impacting the real estate market.