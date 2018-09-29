VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: State funeral, airport expansion, trade war threats and more

September 29, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1)

Vietnam holds state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang

Leaders from Cambodia, China, Laos and South Korea are among some 50,000 paying their respects to President Tran Dai Quang at memorial ceremonies on Wednesday.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 2

Vietnam appoints first female head of state

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has taken over as Vietnam’s first female Head of State.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 4

China might avoid Trump tariffs by exporting via Vietnam

Vietnam could suffer collateral damage if Chinese businesses use made-in-Vietnam labels to avoid U.S. tariffs, experts warn.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 6

Expansion plan for Vietnam’s largest airport gets tweaked

The Ministry of Transport has approved amendments to the expansion plan for HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 8

Mid-Autumn Festival: when my soul warmed up and danced

I have to start with a cliché. It was a magical time.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 10

October adds luster to Vietnam’s destinations

Many of Vietnam’s popular destinations become more alluring in the month of October, the Condé Nast Traveler says.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 12

Vietnam a great place for good food, cheap beer

Australian travel experts have rated Vietnam a top 2019 destination, citing great food, cheap beer and adventure tours.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
Weekly roundup: State funeral, airport expansion, trade war threats and more - 14

Vietnam’s top banks struggle to increase capital to meet global norms

Three top Vietnamese banks have been struggling to increase their capital to meet international adequacy norms.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 16

Technical fault blamed as many Vietnamese online newspapers vanish for hours

Many Vietnamese online newspapers went offline Sunday as a tech giant reportedly failed to deal with a scheduled power cut.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 18

Spike in Chinese tourists presents new challenges for Vietnam

Vietnam has to handle issues like new payment methods and 'zero dong tours' to actually reap the benefits of the great inflow of Chinese tourists.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Experts fear foreign rivals too strong for Vietnam ride-hailing firms
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20
Weekly roundup: State funeral, airport expansion, trade war threats and more - 21

Vietnam Mountain Marathon runs through stunning landscapes
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: Death of president, Hanoi's drug overdose, trekking guide from first-timer and more

Weekly roundup: Death of president, Hanoi's drug overdose, trekking guide from first-timer and more

Weekly roundup: Dog meat debate, flat ASEAN prospects, Saigon tour and more

Weekly roundup: Dog meat debate, flat ASEAN prospects, Saigon tour and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup Vietnam stories education infrastructure ultra rich
 
Read more
Vietnam will help stabilize Indo-Pacific region: US experts

Vietnam will help stabilize Indo-Pacific region: US experts

Vietnam to send military doctors to South Sudan for first time as UN peacekeepers

Vietnam to send military doctors to South Sudan for first time as UN peacekeepers

Saigon downpour submerges roads, gets weekend off to a dismal start

Saigon downpour submerges roads, gets weekend off to a dismal start

Indian warship arrives in Ho Chi Minh City

Indian warship arrives in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam's nascent rave scene reeling after drug deaths

Vietnam's nascent rave scene reeling after drug deaths

Vietnamese PM backs central role for UN in human progress

Vietnamese PM backs central role for UN in human progress

Vietnamese frigate on long naval journey docks in Japan

Vietnamese frigate on long naval journey docks in Japan

 
go to top