Weekly roundup: State funeral, airport expansion, trade war threats and more

Vietnam holds state funeral for President Tran Dai Quang
Leaders from Cambodia, China, Laos and South Korea are among some 50,000 paying their respects to President Tran Dai Quang at memorial ceremonies on Wednesday.
Vietnam appoints first female head of state
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has taken over as Vietnam’s first female Head of State.
China might avoid Trump tariffs by exporting via Vietnam
Vietnam could suffer collateral damage if Chinese businesses use made-in-Vietnam labels to avoid U.S. tariffs, experts warn.
Expansion plan for Vietnam’s largest airport gets tweaked
The Ministry of Transport has approved amendments to the expansion plan for HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.
Mid-Autumn Festival: when my soul warmed up and danced
I have to start with a cliché. It was a magical time.
October adds luster to Vietnam’s destinations
Many of Vietnam’s popular destinations become more alluring in the month of October, the Condé Nast Traveler says.
Vietnam a great place for good food, cheap beer
Australian travel experts have rated Vietnam a top 2019 destination, citing great food, cheap beer and adventure tours.
Vietnam’s top banks struggle to increase capital to meet global norms
Three top Vietnamese banks have been struggling to increase their capital to meet international adequacy norms.
Technical fault blamed as many Vietnamese online newspapers vanish for hours
Many Vietnamese online newspapers went offline Sunday as a tech giant reportedly failed to deal with a scheduled power cut.
Spike in Chinese tourists presents new challenges for Vietnam
Vietnam has to handle issues like new payment methods and 'zero dong tours' to actually reap the benefits of the great inflow of Chinese tourists.
Experts fear foreign rivals too strong for Vietnam ride-hailing firms
