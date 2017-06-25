VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Sleepless in Saigon, husband for rent, deadly heat, and more

By VnExpress   June 25, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Sleepless in Vietnam: Saigon edition

They live by night. They dream while they are awake. They make Saigon the city that we all know and love.
Feel the burn: Experts warn of more deadly heat waves for Vietnam

Climate change will be scorching the earth by the end of the century, with tropical countries worst at risk.
Shaky internet connections in Vietnam as new undersea cable breaks

The Asia Pacific Gateway was expected to be more reliable than the notorious Asia-America.
Groom for hire: The dark secrets of Vietnam's strange wedding service

Even 'sacred' marriage is not immune to commercialization.
Pop star Ariana Grande to bring her 'Dangerous Woman' world tour to Saigon

It's rare to see an international pop star pick Vietnam for their concert tour.
Go your own way: Tourists eager for Saigon's second walking street

Excitement is building weeks before Bui Vien becomes pedestrian-friendly.
Vietnam a rare bright spot for women as men continue to rule corporate Asia

A new study by Deloitte has found that gender diversity in Asian boardrooms is very low.
Behind the scenes of Vietnam's circus show 'My Village' 

The troupe has done hundreds of shows abroad, from Asia, South America to Europe. 
Vietnam's legislators approve to fast-track multi-billion-dollar airport 

Site clearance for Long Thanh Airport will begin at an estimated cost of $1 billion.
Vietnamese lawmakers back new tourism fund, reject controversial hotel surcharge

Tourism officials have been blaming a dearth of cash on ineffective PR efforts.
Lawyers challenge Hanoi's plan to ban motorbikes
In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
