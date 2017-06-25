Weekly roundup: Sleepless in Saigon, husband for rent, deadly heat, and more

|
Sleepless in Vietnam: Saigon edition
They live by night. They dream while they are awake. They make Saigon the city that we all know and love.
|
Feel the burn: Experts warn of more deadly heat waves for Vietnam
Climate change will be scorching the earth by the end of the century, with tropical countries worst at risk.
|
Shaky internet connections in Vietnam as new undersea cable breaks
The Asia Pacific Gateway was expected to be more reliable than the notorious Asia-America.
|
Groom for hire: The dark secrets of Vietnam's strange wedding service
Even 'sacred' marriage is not immune to commercialization.
|
Pop star Ariana Grande to bring her 'Dangerous Woman' world tour to Saigon
It's rare to see an international pop star pick Vietnam for their concert tour.
|
Go your own way: Tourists eager for Saigon's second walking street
Excitement is building weeks before Bui Vien becomes pedestrian-friendly.
|
Vietnam a rare bright spot for women as men continue to rule corporate Asia
A new study by Deloitte has found that gender diversity in Asian boardrooms is very low.
|
Behind the scenes of Vietnam's circus show 'My Village'
The troupe has done hundreds of shows abroad, from Asia, South America to Europe.
|
Vietnam's legislators approve to fast-track multi-billion-dollar airport
Site clearance for Long Thanh Airport will begin at an estimated cost of $1 billion.
|
Vietnamese lawmakers back new tourism fund, reject controversial hotel surcharge
Tourism officials have been blaming a dearth of cash on ineffective PR efforts.