VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more

July 7, 2018 | 07:55 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more

Facebook removes Paracel, Spratly Islands from China's map at Vietnam's request

A map used for Facebook advertising earlier wrongly showed the islands as part of China.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more - 2

Vietnam needs to embrace its history fully

Our history is riddled with ‘gaps’ of missing info, and we are to blame.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more - 4

Ho Chi Minh City as a 24/7 ‘convenience store’

No matter what you feel like doing at any time of day or night, chances are you can do it in Vietnam’s commercial hub.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more - 6

In downtown Hanoi, as the weather sizzles, the crowds fizzle out

During peak sunshine hours, the streets have become too hot to handle.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more - 8

Top officials under fire as Vietnam corruption crackdown intensifies

Officials from all branches of Party and government face disciplinary action and dismissal.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more - 10

Two ventures at the top of the food chain in Vietnam

Established by Vietnamese owners, Golden Gate and Redsun now run more than 300 restaurants under 30 brands across the country.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more - 12

Three-year mission led to shootout with drug gang in northern Vietnam: police

Police say they spent two years trying to persuade two drug lords to surrender, and deadly force was a last resort.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more - 14

The magnificent Kingdom of Caves in Vietnam

Son Doong or Thien Duong cave might have hogged the international spotlight, but other caves are equally spectacular options.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more - 16

Vietnam an appropriate growth model for North Korea: former envoy

The countries share much of historical and political background, Duong Chinh Thuc tells VnExpress.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more - 18

World Cup final in Vietnam: advertising rates on national broadcaster skyrocket

Businesses wanting to advertise at halftime of the final match of World Cup 2018 will have to pay record sums.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Vietnam real estate outlook sparks foreign investor rush
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20
Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more - 21

Get drenched in the beauty of Saigon
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: Corruption trials, cryptocurrency scam, Hanoi bus tour and more

Weekly roundup: Corruption trials, cryptocurrency scam, Hanoi bus tour and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trade, tourism imbalance, exploited Mekong, best of travel and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trade, tourism imbalance, exploited Mekong, best of travel and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trash dilemma, exam fraud, trekking guide and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trash dilemma, exam fraud, trekking guide and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup Vietnam stories china Vietnam Bai Thom beach
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top