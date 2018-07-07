Weekly roundup: Sizzling Hanoi, faulty Facebook map, drug tales, and more

|
Facebook removes Paracel, Spratly Islands from China's map at Vietnam's request
A map used for Facebook advertising earlier wrongly showed the islands as part of China.
Vietnam needs to embrace its history fully
Our history is riddled with ‘gaps’ of missing info, and we are to blame.
Ho Chi Minh City as a 24/7 ‘convenience store’
No matter what you feel like doing at any time of day or night, chances are you can do it in Vietnam’s commercial hub.
In downtown Hanoi, as the weather sizzles, the crowds fizzle out
During peak sunshine hours, the streets have become too hot to handle.
Top officials under fire as Vietnam corruption crackdown intensifies
Officials from all branches of Party and government face disciplinary action and dismissal.
Two ventures at the top of the food chain in Vietnam
Established by Vietnamese owners, Golden Gate and Redsun now run more than 300 restaurants under 30 brands across the country.
Three-year mission led to shootout with drug gang in northern Vietnam: police
Police say they spent two years trying to persuade two drug lords to surrender, and deadly force was a last resort.
The magnificent Kingdom of Caves in Vietnam
Son Doong or Thien Duong cave might have hogged the international spotlight, but other caves are equally spectacular options.
Vietnam an appropriate growth model for North Korea: former envoy
The countries share much of historical and political background, Duong Chinh Thuc tells VnExpress.
World Cup final in Vietnam: advertising rates on national broadcaster skyrocket
Businesses wanting to advertise at halftime of the final match of World Cup 2018 will have to pay record sums.
